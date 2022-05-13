Masks off, lip oils on: The best ones to ace this new trend

Makeup trends come and go, and this season, it looks like lip oils are the next big thing. Beauty influencers all over are jumping onto the trend; regardless of their age.

But first: What are they? Similar to a lip balm, lip oils work to moisturise and protect your pout.

However, it has a thinner formula that provides longer-lasting hydration and nourishment. On top of that, they provide an iridescent glow that brings all the attention to your lips.

With a wide range to choose from on the market, we have scoured the internet for the best ones — including recent releases that are taking over social media.

Dior Addict Lip Glow, $54, from Dior

We can safely say that the Dior Addict Lip Glow ($54) played a huge part in the recent lip oil hype.

Not only does it moisturise the lips, but it protects them from environmental factors at the same time. It comes in a wide range of colours that adds a luminous pop of colour that reflects light gorgeously.

Unlike lip glosses, this product doesn't have a sticky texture or formula. Additionally, it promises to bring out each individual's natural lip colour by adapting to the lips to bring out a rosy glow.

The ingredient that makes the Dior Addict Lip Glow so great? Cherry oil. It helps the product to nourish, soften, and revitalise the lips all in one go.

Due to its popularity, many of the shades are out of stock. However, you can get the limited edition colours Bronze Glow and Peach Glow on the Dior site.

And of course, you can keep your eyes peeled on the site so you know the moment it is back in stores.

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil, $40, from Clarins

The new Clarins Lip Comfort Oil ($40) seems to be a universally-accepted dupe for the Dior lip oil — in fact, some on TikTok even suggest that it works better.

Some call it the 'OG'. With a simple, almost unassuming packaging, the product speaks for itself.

Formulated with hazelnut oil that nourishes the lips and prevents dehydration, this lip oil is deeply moisturising and leaves the lips looking healthy.

Jojoba oil is also another key ingredient that is well known for its ability to hydrate without leaving a greasy feel that many steer away from in lippies.

You can also use this lip oil as an overnight product. Apply a nice layer before bed and you will wake up with soft, moisturised lips in the morning.

It comes in 10 available shades with a wide array of colours for every lady.

Hermes Hermesistable, $86, from Hermes

A slightly pricier option, Hermesistable ($86) is a line of lip oils recently released by Hermes Beauty.

Made with 97 per cent natural ingredients, this product has been infused with scent-care oils that give it a delicious fruity scent. It moisturises and smoothes the lips while giving them a delightful shine.

It helps to achieve an all-around sensory experience with both colours and scents that are bound to elevate your makeup experience. Each colour has its own corresponding scent as well.

All scents combine sandalwood and arnica, with a hint of the fruit that the colour is inspired by. See the inspiration for each shade below:

Beige Sapotille — Sapodilla, a tropical fruit native to Mexico and parts of the Caribbean

Corail Bigarade — Seville orange

Rose Pitaya — Dragon fruit

Rouge Amarelle — Amarelle cherry

Rose Kola — Kola nut

Pourpre Camarine — Crowberries

Milani Fruit Fetish Lip Oils, $22, from Milani Cosmetics

While we are on the topic of fruity lip oils, the Fruit Fetish Lip Oils ($22) from Milani have been making their rounds on social media.

With a combination of fruit extracts and Vitamin E, these lip oils nourish and hydrate lips while smelling uber-good.

It gives a subtle hint of colour while delivering a gloss-like shine. It also has quite a pleasing taste to it, though we definitely don't recommend eating it, of course! (But in the case that you do, then at least it will taste nice)

The formula is a bit on the thicker side so it may feel a little less slippery than most lip oils. However, it's not as much to the point where it becomes a gloss.

This is a great alternative to lip glosses if you can't stand how sticky they can feel.

Morphe 2 Classified Lip Oil, $19.99, from ASOS

The biggest difference you will find in this product is that it does not have a doe-foot applicator, which many prefer.

However, if you don't mind applying products directly from the tube onto your lips, the Morphe 2 Classified Lip Oil ($19.99) is a great choice if you aren't willing to pay $40 for a lip product.

Created with moringa, jojoba, and coconut oil, this lip oil is full of hydrating benefits that work to keep your lips moisturised. With a sheer hint of colour, the shine this product gives can give luxury brands a run for their money.

Due to how sheer it is, this product is great for layering on top of lipsticks and lip liners to complete your look. For those wondering about the texture, it is more on the slippery side.

From clear lip oils to purples, have your pick.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.