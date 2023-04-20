May babies rejoice: Enjoy 50% off at this upscale sushi restaurant in Orchard

Deciding on where to go for a loved one's birthday meal can be tough, especially when you're running out of time (and ideas).

If your loved one's birthday falls in the month of May, then you're in luck.

Sushi Sei, located at Holiday Inn Singapore City Centre in Orchard, has a spring season promotion that might interest some.

The sushi restaurant is offering 50 per cent off all food items on the menu for the birthday diner.

In the Instagram post shared last week, Sushi Sei explicitly mentioned how this 50 per cent discount is not applicable to other diners at the table.

Besides the birthday promo, the restaurant is also extending a 50 per cent discount off beer and selected drinks for the entire month of May.

But if you can't wait for May to get your Japanese food fix, there are also other promotions listed in the post such as the wine appreciation dinner ($388 per person) on April 27.

Also, all diners can enjoy 30 per cent off the food bill and 20 per cent off the beverages bill from now till April 30. Do note this discount is not applicable for promotional sake.

Reviews of the restaurant online are few and far between. Sushi Sei has a 4.8-star rating on Google reviews, albeit from just six reviewers.

"Definitely a class by itself," one netizen exclaimed.

Another pointed toward the restaurant's "great selection of fish" that were freshly imported from Hokkaido.

The one and only grand master

With the title of the grand master of Japanese cuisine, Manabu Saito came to Singapore out of his desire to share the appeals of traditional Japanese cuisine.

The highly-acclaimed chef is known for his creativity and ability to marry tradition and innovation.

The Sushi Sei Omakase Nigiri set of 12 pieces of nigiri served with clear soup typically costs $200.

If you're going for the premium nigiri set, that will get you 15 pieces of nigiri for an added $50.

So if you happen to be a May baby, an omakase set starts at $100 for you.

Some examples of nigiris that Sushi Sei has served in the past include uni temaki, otoro bluefin tuna and hairy crab.

Address: 11 Cavenagh Road #01-13/14, Holiday Inn Singapore, City Centre, 229616

Opening hours: Tuesday 6pm-9.30pm, Wednesday 12pm-3pm & 6pm-9.30pm, Thursday 6pm-9.30pm, Friday-Saturday 12pm-3pm & 6pm-10pm, Sunday 12pm-3pm & 6pm-9.30pm, Closed on Monday

