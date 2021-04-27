The Mayer x Disney collection has the cutest mickey mouse air fryer

Home cooks who are Disney fans, Mayer's got your dream collab - air fryers decked with prints of the iconic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

The home appliance company will be rolling out limited-edition designs of its popular Mistral air fryer as well as high-velocity fan, and USB rechargeable fan as part of its Mickey Heritage Collection, exclusively available in Singapore and Malaysia.

Just take our money already.

1. Air Fryer MMAF8083, $98

PHOTO: Mayer

If you're on the hunt for an air fryer, these Mickey and Minnie-themed ones will make cute additions to your countertop.

The air fryers comes with features like a 30-minute timer, a removable basket tray and

The temperature can be adjusted between 80 - 200 degrees Celsius, and there's also an automatic cut-off switch and over-heating protection.

2. 7" high velocity fan MHV70, $128 for a bundle of two

PHOTO: Mayer

Give your office or work-from-home set-up extra pizzazz with these fans stamped with the polka dots and buttons of Mickey and Minnie's outfits - you'll also find their faces in place of the Mistral logo in the centre.

The adjustable tilt-back head lets you aim the air towards the floor or ceiling up to 90 degrees, and there's also left and right auto-oscillation at 60 degrees. You can choose from three speeds.

READ ALSO: I try making soft-boiled eggs using an air fryer, and it's impossible to fail

3. USB rechargeable fan MRF500, $34.90 for a bundle of two

PHOTO: Mayer

Whether you're enjoying outdoor activities, checking out a nature trail or heading out for lunch, Singapore's heat can get pretty intense.

Bring these adorable pocket-sized fans to help you keep cool.

A three-hour charge will get you 3.5 hours of usage time on low speed, and 1.5 hours on a high-speed setting.

The Mickey Heritage Collection will be available for pre-orders on Mayer E-store and Mayer showrooms from April 26, 2021, and on Mayer Official Stores on Marketplace Platforms from May 9, 2021.

While stocks last.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.