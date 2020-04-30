McDonald's delaying reopening till after May 5, but won't say when

Those hankering for a bite of McSpicy will have to wait a little bit longer, as the fast food chain says it will not be reopening on May 5 as earlier stated.

This was before the Government announced the extension of circuit breaker measures till June 1.

McDees had shut all its outlets across Singapore on April 19, after initially removing its takeaway service.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (April 30) afternoon, McDonald's Singapore said it has decided to extend their closure "for just a little longer", even though they are allowed to restart their operations under the essential services framework.

It added that all employees would still be paid their salaries during the temporary closure, and the company will "monitor the situation in the community" before deciding when they should reopen.

"Our frontline employees are important to us and we wish for all of them to stay home a little longer. They can also be rest assured that their jobs are secure, and that they will be paid their salaries during this temporary closure," said the company.

The statement also updated on the condition of the seven employees who contracted Covid-19, indicating that they are "on the road to recovery". There have also been no new Covid-19 cases among the staff.

We know that many of you are looking forward to our restaurants reopening on May 5. While we’ve been allowed to... Posted by McDonald's on Thursday, April 30, 2020

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

candicecai@asiaone.com