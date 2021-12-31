McDonald's has new limited-edition cross-body bags — here's how you can snag them

After the overwhelming response for their limited-edition jammies and picnic sets, McDonald's is back at it again with another exclusive item that is sure to get fans — and scalpers — excited.

The fast food chain will be releasing limited-edition cross-body bags at 11am next Tuesday (Jan 4), it announced in a media release.

The bags are available in two unique designs, Sesame Seed or Big Mac 'N' Fries, and can be redeemed at $14.90 with any purchase at its outlets or via McDelivery.

If you've got your eye on the bags, you'll be glad to know that there is a way for you to get first dibs before everyone else.

All you have to do is become a McDelivery Inbox Treat subscriber before Jan 2, 11.59pm. You'll then receive a promo code on Jan 3 for the bags.

Being a subscriber will also allow you to enjoy early access in-store via the My McDonald's app. This is limited to the first 5,000 pieces per design during the early access period.

Do note that the cross-body bags are not available on GrabFood, foodpanda, or at drive-thru counters, dessert kiosks and McCafe counters.

The bags also can't be redeemed from the following outlets:

McDonald's Shell Hougang

McDonald's Shell Tampines

MdDonald's Shett Havelock

McDonald's Tampines Kiosk

If you aren't keen on the bag, there are other exciting McDonald's promotions and new menu items that you can look forward to.

Peri Peri Flavoured McShaker Fries

PHOTO: McDonald’s Singapore

For a limited time only, McDonald's will be offering Peri Peri Flavoured McShaker Fries, which will be available for $3.50 a la carte or 80 cents with any Extra Value Meal order.

These feature McDonald's signature crispy golden fries that are tossed in a special blend of paprika, parsley flakes and other herbs and spices.

2X Value Meal

PHOTO: McDonald’s Singapore

Starting from $17.70, you can enjoy the 2x Value Meal which features two sets of upsized Extra Value Meals.

Included in the deal are one McSpicy, one Chicken McCrispy, two Peri Peri Flavoured McShaker Fries and two cups of Coke Original Taste Less Sugar.

McDelivery Fest

PHOTO: McDonald’s Singapore

From now till Jan 18, McDonald's will be having the McDelivery Fest which is exclusively available for McDelivery Inbox Treat subscribers.

This will include a series of promotions like surprise deals, one-for-one deals, 50% off selected menu items and free delivery, which can all be redeemed via the promo codes sent to your inbox.

Chicken Muffin with Egg Meal at just $4.50

PHOTO: McDonald’s Singapore

For a limited time only, the Chicken Muffin with Egg Meal will be available at $4.50 (U.P. from $5.40)

The set comes with a Chicken Muffin with Egg, a hash brown and your choice of tea or McCafe Premium Roast Coffee.

Earn double stamps on your McCafe Rewards Card

PHOTO: McDonald’s Singapore

From now till Feb 23, you can earn two stamps instead of one on your McCafe Rewards Card with any a la carte coffee purchase at McDonald's or McCafe.

Do note that McCafe rewards are not available at the following outlets:

McDonald's Nanyang Technological University

McDonald's Temasek Polytechnic

McDonald's Singapore Polytechnic

melissteo@asiaone.com