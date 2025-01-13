McDonald's limited-edition My Melody mahjong set going for $228, here's how you can get it

Mahjong lovers, ready to rein in the Year of the Snake with McDonald's?

The fast-food giant is launching its latest limited-edition exclusive — the My Melody-themed mahjong set.

The set is going for $228, on top of a redemption of 3,888 points from your McDonald’s MyM Rewards account.

From Monday (Jan 13) at 3pm, MyM Rewards members can log on to the app to redeem the mahjong set deal using 3,888 points in their accounts. The points are accumulated from all the times you ordered your McDonald's food from the app, so you'll have earned more points the more you dine there.

Those who've secured the deal can pick up their mahjong set at the McDonald's Suntec City outlet from Jan 20 to 23 between 3pm and 9pm.

Do note that you have to present your McDonald's deal on collection day as no screenshots or photographs of the McDonald's My Melody Mahjong Set deal will be accepted.

What's the big deal about this mahjong set?

What makes it stand out is the Sanrio design with features like a pink dice, with a yellow Hello Kitty bow representing the number one.

The numbered tiles are also accompanied by cute My Melody illustrations.

The set comes in a red case (fitting for both Chinese New Year and McDonald's, of course) and features the fast-food chain's famous golden arches along with My Melody peeking out of a McDonald's takeaway paper bag.

Open up the case and you'll see My Melody lined up with a bunch of McDonald's classic menu items, like the hashbrown and the Big Mac.

Not-your-regular mahjong sets

McDonald's My Melody-themed mahjong set isn't the only unconventional one you'll come across this Chinese New Year.

Earlier this month, NTUC FairPrice released a loyalty programme that featured the Winnie the Pooh Family Tile Game.

The tiles feature characters from classic Winnie the Pooh stories including Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger.

The product is limited to 500 sets, and its recommended retail price is a cool $388.90.

Alternatively, if you're looking for exclusivity, why not opt for Peach Garden's mahjong set?

In fact, it can be yours for free if you dine in at the restaurant and order the Golden Premium Traditional Pen Cai.

The mahjong set will likely wow your dinner guests with its sleek black tiles, each engraved with gold characters.

amierul@asiaone.com