McDonald's McShaker seaweed fries and Samurai burger are coming back starting Sept 30

Things have been pretty exciting for Mcdonald's this year.

From the relaunch of McGriddles to new additions like the McPepper on its menu, the company never fails to surprise Singaporeans amidst these hard times.

But one item reigns supreme in our minds - the Mcdonald's Seaweed McShaker Fries and the Samurai Burger.

From Sept 30, 2021, these hot picks will be coming back to town.

Mcdonald's Seaweed McShaker Fries & Samurai Burger

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

Be prepared to sink your teeth into one of these tantalising burgers.

Available in beef or chicken, the Samurai Burger ($6.20) is a succulent patty drenched in teriyaki sauce, topped with lettuce, a generous amount of mayonnaise, and sandwiched between two fluffy sesame buns.

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

If one patty isn't enough, opt to get the Double Samurai Burger ($8.20), where you'll be rewarded with twice the amount of patties instead.

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

The Samurai Burger without Seaweed McShaker Fries is like a relationship without love.

Upsize your meal for only $0.80 to get your hands on these crispy golden fries with a dusting of Japanese umami seaweed.

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

We all know Mcdonald's as a happy place, so there's no reason for them not to throw in extra goodies and prizes.

Launching on Oct 4, in My McDonald's App, a new game titled "The Samurai Sprint" will let customers stand to win daily prizes such as $1 Seaweed McShaker Fries*, $2 off a Samurai Burger Upsized Meal or a free four-piece Chicken McNuggets.

All you have to do is play as one of the two Samurai characters and fill up your Happy Metre by sprinting to the finish line.

For your convenience, you can download the My McDonald's App (iOS | Android) here.

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

But if you simply can't wait, you can enjoy the Samurai Beef Special one day earlier before its launch - only via McDelivery. On Sept 29 from 11am, grab the chance at a first bite of the Samurai Beef Special ($9.10) before the others do.

The Samurai Beef Special consists of a single Samurai Beef Burger, Seaweed McShaker Fries, and Jasmine Green Tea (M). How's that for a complete meal?

The full range of returning Samurai favourites will be available at all McDonald's restaurants and via delivery services such as McDelivery, GrabFood, and foodpanda, from Sept 30, 11am.

These are while stocks last, so mark your calendars!

McDonald's Singapore

Website | Facebook | Instagram

From Sept 30 (Sept 29 for McDelivery)

