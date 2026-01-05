So fluffy! McDonald's to launch Prosperity Pals plushies on Jan 29

Fans of McDonald's Prosperity burgers and twister fries can soon get their hands on the plushie version of their favourite meal!

On Jan 29, McDonald's Singapore will be launching the adorable Prosperity Pals plush toys in celebration of Chinese New Year.

Each plushie will retail for $8.80 with the purchase of any meal, while stocks last.

The Prosperity Twister Fries plushie will be available on Jan 29, while the McDonald's Drink Cup and Prosperity Beef Burger can be purchased on Feb 2 and Feb 5 respectively.

Customers can buy these fluffy Prosperity Pals from any McDonald's restaurant except Changi Airport Terminal 2 Transit Lounge.

They will also be available on the McDonald's app and via McDelivery, as well as Deliveroo, Foodpanda and Grabfood.

Additionally, members of the fast food chain's rewards system MyM will be able to get an exclusive Prosperity Pals Set, which consists of all three plushies.

It can be redeemed for 2,688 MyM Rewards points on the McDonald's app from 3pm on Jan 26.

Avid collectors are advised to redeem these sets early as there is a limited number available.

More updates and full collection details can be found at the MyM Rewards page on McDonald's Singapore's website.

Red packets, Lohei Treasure Box

Those who purchase Prosperity Special Meals also stand a chance to get a free set of Chinese New Year-themed red packets, which includes six packets in three different designs, while stocks last.

Every set also comes with a return reward card with further deals and promotions.

McDonald's Singapore will also be offering a new Lohei Treasure Box this festive season.

For $28.80, customers can get three Large Prosperity Twister Fries, two sets of four-piece McWings and one set of 20-piece Chicken McNuggets in Garlic Pepper, Mixed or Core flavours.

The Treasure Box will be available from 11am on Jan 22 during non-breakfast hours at all McDonald's restaurants for a limited time, while stocks last.

It can also be ordered via McDelivery, Deliveroo, Foodpanda and Grabfood.

[[nid:727116]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com