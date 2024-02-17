McLaren 750S Coupe review: Insane power and speed, exactly what you want from a supercar

Supercars have gone bonkers.

There was a time when a supercar had 500bhp that was enough to scare most mortals. McLaren's first new generation supercar, the MP4-12C, made 592bhp, and that was all of 13 years ago. It was also a time when my bike, a 197bhp sports bike, would easily smoke anything on the roads, supercar-shaped be damned.

Given the endless bhp arms race that supercar brands are caught up in, 500bhp was never going to be enough. 600, then 700, then something like this new McLaren 750S — as the name suggests, 750PS, otherwise known as an ungodly 740bhp.

The supercar point

Let's get the raw numbers out of the way — 740bhp and 800Nm of torque from a 4.0-litre V8, 1,389kg, 0 to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds, 0 to 200km/h in 7.2 seconds. Ludicrous numbers, obviously.

And, this 750S is the successor to the already fire-spitting 720S: With this new model, you get an additional 30bhp, 30Nm more torque, and 30kg less weight (the numbers are pretty obvious, eh?).

Which obviously translates to a faster, more potent machine.

Of course, on normal roads, that really means nothing. This car is shockingly fast in every conceivable situation, and is especially potent with its in-gear acceleration — mash the throttle, let the car drop a couple of gears, and you obliterate space and time. And the ample available grip also means that you can actually put down most of that power… well, as much as you dare — half throttle bursts are enough to get you worryingly close to a revoked license.

But power is just one part of the equation. The 750S also demonstrates improved handling, with direct and responsive steering, a well-judged suspension setup, and an intense sense of connection to the tarmac (aided by the ever-present racketing of any debris on the road against the carbon fibre tub).

I particular like the ergonomics of the pedals, which encourages and facilitates left-foot braking. And with so much power on tap, you'll definitely be needing those brakes, which are powerful, well-modulated and confidence inspiring.

This car is everything you want your supercar to be - outrageously quick, sharp and potent when required, and of course, always making a scene.

That being said, the 750S is quite usable on public roads. The extensive glasshouse and slim A-pillars mean that overall visibility is actually surprisingly good. The 360-degree camera makes parking relatively fuss free.

The front lifter now operates in four seconds compared to 10 in the 720S, which is a big improvement. And driven lightly, it's a relatively forgiving drive, helped by the reworked chassis with softer front springs. Although, I'm not sure most McLaren owners are overly concerned about day-to-day comfort.

The point of a supercar

Obviously, it goes without saying that a supercar only truly demonstrates its abilities on a race track. However, that doesn't mean there's no appeal to using it on public roads.

Let's start with the styling. From a design perspective, the 750S is familiarly evolved — it retains the obvious visual cues of a McLaren supercar, but has been teased to be more aggressive, thanks to an extended front splitter, narrower intakes around the headlights, as well as an extended rear deck.

But importantly, it just looks like a proper, attention-grabbing supercar, with the appropriately dramatic dihedral doors. People are going to stare (I suspect that's part of the point of any supercar).

The interior has also been upgraded — like the Artura, you now get an improved driver-focused experience. I particularly like that the overall number of buttons have been reduced.

There's just three important buttons next to the infotainment screen — one to activate the rear wing, one for your saved drivetrain/chassis setting, and a launch button. And, you also get the same rocker switches on either side of the cluster (same as the Artura), which means you can make quick drivetrain/chassis adjustments without taking you hands off the wheel.

One random observation: The air-con is really cold. Like, really, really cold. Even on the lowest fan setting and at 22 degrees, I had to angle the vents away from me.

All in all, it is an improvement over the outgoing 720S. No surprises there.

On point supercar

There's no getting around it — the new McLaren 750S is outlandish in the best of ways. It's a familiar supercar formula, turned up to an even more vicious level. Driven hard, it feels marginally more raw and potent.

Beyond straight power, it's also a more capable all-around supercar. Improved electronics make it sharper and more capable round corners, while a more sophisticated chassis package means it's both more dynamic, and also more forgiving.

We've reached stupendous times with supercars. They have become so powerful, yet so sophisticated and capable, that it's hard to imagine how much further the boundaries can be pushed. The fact that the 750S can still take a notable step forward from its predecessor is commendable yet mind-boggling.

Dramatic, focused and exhilarating, the 750S is everything you want your over-the-top supercar to be.

It is also absolutely and utterly bonkers. So bonkers, in fact, that I'm afraid I wouldn't be able to smoke one with my bike. We live is crazy times.

What we like

Insane power and speed

Top-notch handling

Improved cabin with a more seamless user experience

More useable daily than you'd imagine

All the drama you want and need

Come on, it's a McLaren

What we dislike

How much power can you actually use?

The $1.4m starting price (before COE and options) will scare most mortals

