McLaren honours Queen Elizabeth with one-off Jubilee platinum paint finish

McLaren has unveiled a bespoke Jubilee platinum paint finish and badge in celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign in the UK.

The new special finish and badge has been revealed eight years to the day since she opened McLaren's global headquarters in Woking, UK, the McLaren Technology Centre.

The specially developed platinum silver Platinum Jubilee paint has been matched to the materials used in the special badge created by McLaren Special Operations to mark the occasion, and both features were revealed on a one-off example of the McLaren Artura, the brand's new high-performance hybrid supercar.

The special paint is said to have been developed after extensive analysis in different lighting conditions, and took a total of eight days to complete including durability and application testing.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.