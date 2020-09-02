Meal prep services: A feast for your tummy and eyes

So you've decided to get back in shape post-CB. Gyms are open once more and you're killing your workouts. But sooner or later, you'll have to start adopting a more balanced diet if you truly want to see changes to your body.
Fret not, we've compiled a list of healthy food delivery services that are not only delicious but bring these healthy eats right to your doorstep.
Yummy Bros
Favourite menu options: Spicy Chicken Lemak, Curry, Kung Pow, Sambal Fish
Why we like it: Other than the fact their meals are super yummy and affordable? Yummy Bros have managed to re-invent beloved Asian dishes into healthier versions plus you can customise them to your own fancy while being informed of its nutritional value.
Price: Meals cost as low as $6.50 with only a $3 delivery fee for orders above $50 which is approximately 8 meals, allowing you to plan out your weekly meals in advance. Totally worth it! For more information, check out their website.
Lean Bento
Favourite menu options: Classic Honey Chicken Rice, Low-Calorie Herb Rub Salmon, Classic Herb Crust Chicken Noodles
Why we like it: Islandwide delivery with a comprehensive menu that caters to all kinds of dietary requirements from low-calorie, gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian diets to even petite options for small eaters!
Price: À la carte meals start from $9.90 while meal plan orders allow you to choose between 5 or 10 day options. Click here for more information.
YOLO Food
Favourite menu options: Cauliflower Rice with Herb Chicken, Bolognese Beef Pasta with Garlic Mushroom, Peanut Butter Chocolate Acai
Why we like it: You've seen their super hip outlets around the CBD that's popular with the office crowd, now you can get their healthy treats from the comfort of your home. With an in-house nutritionist creating their meals, you'll definitely be assured of a balanced diet. Best part is, they are always offering new dishes so you won't get sick of eating the same meal twice.
Price: Dishes start from $9.50 with meal plans offering 5, 10 and 30 day options. Click here for more information.
AMGD
Favourite menu options: Funky Crazy Beef, Hum Not Dumpty (Lebanese dish), Love BeaTS (Korean inspired)
Why we like it: AMGD utilises a a credit system for ordering their meals. It gets cheaper, the bigger the pass you purchase! It's definitely a novel way to build loyalty within their customer base. With keto and vegetarian options available, it also appeals to all types of dietary preferences.
Price: An a la carte plan costs $17 for a single meal, while the gold plan lowers that to $12 per meal. For more information, check out their website.
Nutrify Meals
Favourite menu options: Chocolate Banana Protein Muffin, Turkey Thyme, Lemon Salmon Fillet
Why we like it: Too lazy to keep track of the calories you're consuming? Let Nutrify Meals handle it for you. Not only do they prep and provide a weekly menu variety, they'll provide all the nutritional information that comes with it.
Price: Starts at $7.50 per meal. Prices are based on the ingredients you choose. For more information, click here.
Eat Fit Meal Prep
Favourite menu options: Tilapia Penne, Black Pepper New Zealand Ribeye, Teriyaki Chicken Spaghetti
Why we like it: This company's mission statement is to ensure that healthy eating is not a privilege, but a right. They provide affordable and healthy cuisines that do not compromise on taste.
Price: Dishes start as low as $10.90. Click here for more details.
Grain
Favourite menu options: Nasi Lemak Ayam Masak Merah, Basil Thunder Tea Rice, Grilled Farm Fresh Chicken
Why we like it: Grain always mixes things up with new creations by their in-house chefs, adding one new highlight dish each week. Sides, desserts and drinks are also available for your choosing so you will be spoilt for choice.
Price: Starts at $9.50 per meal with meal plan options at $59.70/week for six dishes. Click here for more information.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.