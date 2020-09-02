Meal prep services: A feast for your tummy and eyes

Favourite menu options: Spicy Chicken Lemak, Curry, Kung Pow, Sambal Fish

Why we like it: Other than the fact their meals are super yummy and affordable? Yummy Bros have managed to re-invent beloved Asian dishes into healthier versions plus you can customise them to your own fancy while being informed of its nutritional value.

Price: Meals cost as low as $6.50 with only a $3 delivery fee for orders above $50 which is approximately 8 meals, allowing you to plan out your weekly meals in advance. Totally worth it! For more information, check out their website.