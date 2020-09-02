Meal prep services: A feast for your tummy and eyes

Farhan Shafie
Wonderwall.sg
PHOTO: Facebook/graincomsg

So you've decided to get back in shape post-CB. Gyms are open once more and you're killing your workouts. But sooner or later, you'll have to start adopting a more balanced diet if you truly want to see changes to your body.

Fret not, we've compiled a list of healthy food delivery services that are not only delicious but bring these healthy eats right to your doorstep.

Yummy Bros

Favourite menu options: Spicy Chicken Lemak, Curry, Kung Pow, Sambal Fish

Why we like it: Other than the fact their meals are super yummy and affordable? Yummy Bros have managed to re-invent beloved Asian dishes into healthier versions plus you can customise them to your own fancy while being informed of its nutritional value.

Price: Meals cost as low as $6.50 with only a $3 delivery fee for orders above $50 which is approximately 8 meals, allowing you to plan out your weekly meals in advance. Totally worth it! For more information, check out their website.

Lean Bento

View this post on Instagram

Feast Together in Harmony! 👫🏻👩🏽‍🤝‍👩🏼🇸🇬👨🏻‍🤝‍👨🏼👫🏻 . We love how our local food scene is not just a melting pot of diverse cultures and tradition. It is also a heartening sight to see our loved ones tuck into cuisines from another ethnic culture at local food joints. We do have a lot of love and good things going for us! 🥰 . In the spirit of our National Day, we have served up local flavours in a series of individual petite bento. Enjoy our re-created “sambal stingray, fried Hokkien mee, nasi lemak, western style roast chicken and curry chicken prata” with our healthful touch. 🇸🇬 Go to leanbento.com/order. . Great for family, friends and colleagues to enjoy a meal together, yet with a degree of precaution wrt being “Covid-safe”! 😎 . Using only wholesome ingredients, honest cooking without hidden oils and MSG, enjoy food that are BIG on nutrition, BIG on flavour and BIG on value! 😍 . Call 67504504 or order@leanbento.com for humanised assistance. 💁🏻‍♀️💁🏻‍♂️ ______ Islandwide delivery 🚚🍱💨 #leanbento #bungkussg #startasterdelivery #foodpandasg #grabfoodsg #deliveroosg #sgfood #vegetariansg #lazadasg #halalcertified #halalsg #sgsme #stayhomemakansg #hawkersunited2020 #sgmakan #sgbrand #sgbrands #enterprisesg #asmesg #supportlocal #sgunited

A post shared by LEAN BENTO (@leanbento) on Aug 10, 2020 at 10:33pm PDT

Favourite menu options: Classic Honey Chicken Rice, Low-Calorie Herb Rub Salmon, Classic Herb Crust Chicken Noodles

Why we like it: Islandwide delivery with a comprehensive menu that caters to all kinds of dietary requirements from low-calorie, gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian diets to even petite options for small eaters!

Price: À la carte meals start from $9.90 while meal plan orders allow you to choose between 5 or 10 day options. Click here for more information.

YOLO Food

Favourite menu options: Cauliflower Rice with Herb Chicken, Bolognese Beef Pasta with Garlic Mushroom, Peanut Butter Chocolate Acai

Why we like it: You've seen their super hip outlets around the CBD that's popular with the office crowd, now you can get their healthy treats from the comfort of your home. With an in-house nutritionist creating their meals, you'll definitely be assured of a balanced diet. Best part is, they are always offering new dishes so you won't get sick of eating the same meal twice.

Price: Dishes start from $9.50 with meal plans offering 5, 10 and 30 day options. Click here for more information.

AMGD

Favourite menu options: Funky Crazy Beef, Hum Not Dumpty (Lebanese dish), Love BeaTS (Korean inspired)

Why we like it: AMGD utilises a a credit system for ordering their meals. It gets cheaper, the bigger the pass you purchase! It's definitely a novel way to build loyalty within their customer base. With keto and vegetarian options available, it also appeals to all types of dietary preferences.

Price: An a la carte plan costs $17 for a single meal, while the gold plan lowers that to $12 per meal. For more information, check out their website.

Nutrify Meals

Favourite menu options: Chocolate Banana Protein Muffin, Turkey Thyme, Lemon Salmon Fillet

Why we like it: Too lazy to keep track of the calories you're consuming? Let Nutrify Meals handle it for you. Not only do they prep and provide a weekly menu variety, they'll provide all the nutritional information that comes with it.

Price: Starts at $7.50 per meal. Prices are based on the ingredients you choose. For more information, click here.

Eat Fit Meal Prep

Favourite menu options: Tilapia Penne, Black Pepper New Zealand Ribeye, Teriyaki Chicken Spaghetti

Why we like it: This company's mission statement is to ensure that healthy eating is not a privilege, but a right. They provide affordable and healthy cuisines that do not compromise on taste.

Price: Dishes start as low as $10.90. Click here for more details.

Grain

Favourite menu options: Nasi Lemak Ayam Masak Merah, Basil Thunder Tea Rice, Grilled Farm Fresh Chicken

Why we like it: Grain always mixes things up with new creations by their in-house chefs, adding one new highlight dish each week. Sides, desserts and drinks are also available for your choosing so you will be spoilt for choice.

Price: Starts at $9.50 per meal with meal plan options at $59.70/week for six dishes. Click here for more information.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

#foods #Nutrition and diet #Food delivery services