Meet Celine’s new Teen Besace Triomphe bag

Originally inspired by the Arc de Triomphe, the triomphe motif has become synonymous with CELINE, thanks to Hedi Slimane's sleek creations that incorporate the striking logo as hardware and monogram. Among the house's many modern classics is its latest bag for fall 2022-the Teen Besace Triomphe.

The Besace Triomphe was first unveiled as the Chain Besace Triomphe in CELINE's summer 2022 collection, and has evolved into the Teen Besace Triomphe in calfskin and lizard versions.

Featuring a timeless silhouette, rounded edges and a metallic logo flap closure, the bag is perfectly sized for your everyday essentials and comes with an adjustable strap so it can be worn crossbody or slung over the shoulder.

The CELINE Teen Besace Triomphe is available in four colourways in shiny calfskin, and two colours in high-end lizard versions at Celine boutiques.

Teen Bersace Triomphe in Black, $5,300, CELINE

PHOTO: CELINE

Teen Bersace Triomphe in Brown, $5,300, CELINE

PHOTO: CELINE

Teen Bersace Triomphe in Safari, $5,300, CELINE

PHOTO: CELINE

Teen Bersace Triomphe in Carmin, $5,300, CELINE

PHOTO: CELINE

Teen Bersace Triomphe in Black (Lizard), CELINE

PHOTO: CELINE

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.