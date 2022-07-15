Meet, play, feast: I spent a day at Singapore EXPO and these are the hidden gems I found

We all know EXPO. It's home to some of the biggest consumer shows and trade events in Singapore. From food fairs to lifestyle events, it's almost impossible to live in Singapore and not have been there.

Just recently, my friends and I explored the massive event venue since we haven't stepped foot in EXPO since the pandemic started.

And boy, were we amazed by the changes!

Food fairs have always been our favourite and that was what we came for. The original plan was to go in, eat, shop and head back, but the more we walked, the more we were wowed by what the venue had to offer.

In just two years, EXPO has transformed into a wonderland with new attractions, activities and food options.

Here are some hidden gems I found that would surely keep you, your friends and even your family occupied for an entire day.

Great bites with amazing live sets (almost) daily

Unmissable with its brightly coloured facade, we first found ourselves at Timbre+ Eastside @ EXPO.

With its signature container concept eatery and a stage for live music, the urban food park is the perfect spot not just for lunch, but also for after-work drinks, eats and soaking in some tunes.

PHOTO: Timbre+ Eastside @ EXPO

Catch your favourite bands such as 53A, Super Sonic and Switch Gang as you dine here, and grab some of these best sellers at Timbre+ Eastside like we did for an even better experience:

Lechon ($12.50) at Iskina Cebu, mookata ($29) at Streets of Bangkok Mookata, the grilled seafood set ($42) at Streets of Bangkok, and BBQ stingray ($8.80/100 grams) at Lao Niang De Dian go perfectly with some beer or even wine.

My personal favourite was the customisable okonomiyaki (from $13) at Ajiya Okonomiyaki. Its savoury flavours and portion size made it the perfect snack to share with the table.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

The 800-seater urban food park also has an air-conditioned area, Studio+, perfect for parties or even a company get-together.

The largest fun-karting circuit in Singapore

Did you know that Singapore EXPO is now home to KF1's largest fun-kart circuit and first kiddy kart ride?

PHOTO: Singapore EXPO

And that's where we headed right after our short lunch break.

Located just beside Timbre+ Eastside, at the entrance of carpark H, KF1@EXPO opened its doors to speed-lovers early this year. Each round lasts around 10 minutes at $28 per ride for novices and $35 per ride for advanced drivers.

Novice karts go at a speed of 30km/h while advanced karts go at 50km/h. There is a catch though, only riders with a driver's licence will be allowed to ride on the advanced karts. Kids under 1.4m will also not be allowed to ride on the main karting circuit.

We went for the novice ride, and while 10 minutes of karting sounds like a short time, it was plenty enough to make us feel like a Formula 1 racers, what with all the circuit bends and the breeze from zooming around the track.

Be sure to wear covered shoes before heading down though or you'll be turned away. We saw a few people sitting in the air-conditioned room in slippers and slides, seemingly waiting for their friends to be back from karting. Their deep-seated FOMO was felt.

PHOTO: KF1@EXPO

If you're looking to host a party or company bonding session, KF1 has a gorgeous deck overlooking the tracks perfect for such occasions. P.S. The lights are exceptionally beautiful in the evening, and the cool breeze you get while watching the tracks is something you will never forget.

Coming with kids? Fret not. Located right outside Hall 5, KF1@EXPO also has a kiddy circuit at just $15 per ride! Do note that only kids above 1.2m are allowed their own kiddy karts. Kids below that height will have to be accompanied by an adult.

Badminton courts, an Instagrammable herb garden and even a baking school

After two long rounds of karting, we decided to take a walk around EXPO and the surprising finds just kept popping up.

Did you know you can book a court in the largest badminton hall in Singapore from just $12/hour? Located at EXPO Hall 6, the badminton hall features a total of 22 low-impact flooring courts.

Fun fact: DPM Heng Swee Kiat and world champion Loh Kean Yew have both been spotted playing here!

We did not bring any badminton rackets though so we decided to head over to EXPO's very own herb garden located just outside Hall 2.

Aside from being used to supplement EXPO's very own culinary team's cooking, it's also the perfect spot to snap some Instagrammable shots! How's that for killing two birds with one stone.

Speaking of Instagrammable shots, if you, like us, want to create your own Instagram-worthy desserts, head over to the baking school right in the middle of EXPO, right outside Hall 3.

If you are not in the baking scene, you might not have heard this: the first and only outlet of the Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts (APCA) is in Singapore.

PHOTO: Singapore EXPO

Perfect for both aspiring bakers and professionals, APCA conducts a variety of pastry classes for different entry levels. Classes range from short baking classes that span three hours to masterclasses taught by industry professionals worldwide that last three full days.

Some of the pastries taught in the masterclass we came across include macarons, madeleines and Mont Blanc.

Unfortunately, we couldn't drop in for the class as it was fully booked so be sure to check online and book your classes to avoid disappointment.

If you're interested in honing your skills, check out their upcoming masterclasses that will be focusing on a variety of pastry types such as chocolate display (July 26-29), sugar display (July 29-Aug 2) and French pastries and cakes (Aug 8-10).

Head here to find out more about their classes.

An alfresco dining bar that's dog-friendly

PHOTO: Singapore EXPO

As the skies grew darker, we headed down to Tag Restaurant & Bar right beside APCA. Its ambience is perfect for date nights, family lunches, dinners or just a nightcap.

Started by the same people behind the popular Bark Cafe at Upper Changi Road, Tag features more of a chill wine-and-dine vibe.

PHOTO: Singapore EXPO

We loved the fact that they also had their own mini herb garden too.

And fun fact, they've just obtained their pet certificate so you can go ahead and bring your furry friends along after your evening walks!

Head down to EXPO now to discover these gems and more now!

This article is brought to you in partnership with Singapore EXPO.