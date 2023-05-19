Melia Chiang Mai: A 5-star hotel offering modern comforts and panoramic views in a historic city

Embarking on a journey to the charming city of Chiang Mai? Craving the comforts of modern luxury while immersing in Thailand's cultural and historic richness? Melia Chiang Mai, a newly-opened urban hotel, is your ideal destination.

Located a mere six kilometres from the airport, it's a stone's throw away from top attractions such as River Ping, Tha Phae Gate, Night Bazaar, and the serene Wat Umong. Discover what makes this luxury hotel in Chiang Mai your perfect stay:

Interiors & first impressions

PHOTO: City Nomads

Exhibiting a perfect blend of Spanish and Thai influences, the hotel's interiors reflect the cultural richness of Chiang Mai.

Instagrammable elements like statement lanterns, inspired by the Yi Peng Lantern Festival, and contemporary Spanish touches like rustic wood furniture, create a unique ambiance.

Rooms

PHOTO: City Nomads

Melia Chiang Mai's rooms echo the hotel's bright, modern aesthetic.

Regular and premium rooms feature efficient floor plans, comfortable beds, soft linens, spacious closets, stocked minibars, and chic breakfast nooks. Bathrooms, while compact, come with amenities like rain-showers, hair dryers, toothbrush kits, and more. The highlight? Breathtaking city views!

PHOTO: City Nomads

Seeking an upgrade? The Level Room, The Level Premium Room, The Level Suite and The Level Presidential Suite offer exclusive access to The Level Lounge - the hotel's executive lounge on the 21st floor.

Enjoy private check-in/out, meeting rooms, YHI Spa discounts, private breakfast service, afternoon teas, cocktail hours, and more.

Food & drink

PHOTO: City Nomads

Melia Chiang Mai offers diverse dining options, infusing Spanish gastronomy with Thai flavours. Start your day at Laan Na Kitchen with a continental breakfast buffet or savour Mediterranean cuisine in the evening. Must try: A selection of rice or noodle paella.

At Mai Restaurant & Bar, experience a fusion of Thai cuisine with Mediterranean influences. Mai The Sky Bar, the city's highest rooftop bar, boasts panoramic views and a range of cocktails, beer, wine, Spanish tapas, and bar bites.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Embodying sustainability and promoting a healthy lifestyle, Melia Chiang Mai's '360º Cuisine' concept is commendable.

In this food programme, Executive Chef Suksant Chutinthratip, Billy, collaborates with Ori9in, The Gourmet Farm to establish its sustainable farming system, provide farm-to-table dishes and promote composting.

Facilities & services

PHOTO: City Nomads

Among Melia Chiang Mai's key features is the YHI Spa, offering an array of relaxing treatments such as massages, scrubs and facials. Or bask in the soothing embrace of the outdoor pool, the perfect oasis for relaxation or catching some rays.

Heading out? The concierge service can plan your itinerary, ensuring you experience the "best of Chiang Mai".

Explore Melia Chiang Mai, your home away from home in Chiang Mai, promising a memorable luxury hotel experience in Thailand.

Melia Chiang Mai is located at 46, 48 Charoenprathet Road, Chiang-Mai, 50100 Thailand. For bookings and more information, please email Reservation.chiangmai@melia.com or call +66 52 090 699.

