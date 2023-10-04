Menorrhagia: The lowdown on heavy menstrual bleeding

Ladies, let's talk about something that many of us have experienced at some point in our lives — heavy menstrual bleeding, or as it's officially known, menorrhagia.

It's that time of the month when Aunt Flo comes knocking with a vengeance, and you feel like you might be losing a pint of blood in a single day. But is it just a nuisance, or could it be a sign of something more serious?

In this article, we're going to dive deep into the world of menorrhagia, exploring its causes, symptoms, and how to manage it. So, grab a cosy blanket and a hot cup of tea, and let's get to it.

What is menorrhagia?

Before we delve into the nitty-gritty details, let's establish what menorrhagia actually is. Menorrhagia is a medical term used to describe abnormally heavy or prolonged menstrual periods.

While the definition of 'heavy' can vary from person to person, generally speaking, if your period soaks through more than one pad or tampon every hour for several consecutive hours, you might be dealing with menorrhagia.

Causes of heavy menstrual bleeding

What is the main cause of menorrhagia?

While menorrhagia can have a range of causes, hormonal imbalance is often the main culprit.

Estrogen and progesterone are the hormones responsible for regulating the menstrual cycle. When these hormones are imbalanced, it can lead to an overgrowth of the uterine lining, which, in turn, causes heavy bleeding during menstruation. This hormonal imbalance can result from various factors, including obesity, stress, and certain medical conditions.

Other culprits for having a heavy period include:

Uterine fibroids: These noncancerous growths in the uterine wall can cause heavy and prolonged periods, along with pelvic pain.

Adenomyosis: This condition occurs when the tissue lining the uterus grows into the muscular wall of the uterus, causing heavy bleeding and pain.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): PCOS can lead to irregular periods, which might be heavy when they occur.

Endometriosis: When the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside of it, it can result in heavy menstrual bleeding, as well as pain.

Intrauterine Device (IUD): While IUDs are generally a reliable form of birth control, some women may experience heavier periods as a side effect.

Certain medications: Blood thinners and anticoagulants can increase menstrual bleeding.

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID): This infection of the female reproductive organs can cause heavy bleeding, along with pelvic pain and fever.

Pregnancy complications: Miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy can result in heavy bleeding.

Certain medical conditions: Disorders of the liver, kidney, or thyroid, as well as bleeding disorders like von Willebrand disease, can contribute to menorrhagia.

Signs you're losing too much blood during your period

Heavy menstrual bleeding isn't just an inconvenience; it can also be a health concern. Here are some signs that you might be losing too much blood during your period:

Frequent changes: If you're changing your pad or tampon every hour or less, that's a red flag. Large clots: Passing clots larger than a quarter can indicate heavy bleeding. Menstrual period lasting longer than a week: A period that extends beyond seven days is typically considered excessive. Fatigue: Feeling excessively tired during your period, to the point where it affects your daily activities, could be a sign of significant blood loss. Anaemia: Heavy menstrual bleeding can lead to iron-deficiency anaemia, characterised by symptoms like weakness, pale skin, and dizziness. Flooding: Experiencing sudden and heavy gushes of blood that soaks through your menstrual products is a clear sign of heavy bleeding. Low blood pressure: If you notice symptoms of low blood pressure, such as lightheadedness or fainting, during your period, it could be due to excessive blood loss.

Is menorrhagia a serious problem

Menorrhagia can be more than just an inconvenience; it can have serious implications for your health. Prolonged heavy bleeding can lead to anaemia, which can cause fatigue, weakness, and even heart problems if left untreated.

It can also affect your quality of life, causing pain and discomfort that interfere with your daily activities. Additionally, heavy menstrual bleeding can be a sign of an underlying medical condition that requires attention.

Risks and complications associated with heavy menstrual bleeding

Can menorrhagia make you tired?

Dealing with heavy menstrual bleeding (menorrhagia) can be a real hassle, but did you know it can also come with some potential risks and complications? Here's the lowdown on what you should watch out for:

Anaemia: When you're losing a lot of blood month after month, it can lead to iron-deficiency anaemia. That means you might feel tired all the time, have pale skin, and experience dizziness. Fatigue: Menorrhagia can leave you feeling wiped out. Imagine running a marathon during your period — not fun, right? Iron is essential for transporting oxygen throughout your body, and when you're losing blood, you're also losing iron. This can result in a decrease in your body's ability to carry oxygen, leading to feelings of tiredness and lethargy. If you suspect you have anaemia due to heavy menstrual bleeding, it's important to seek medical advice for proper diagnosis and treatment. Fibroids: Those pesky uterine fibroids can cause heavy bleeding. They're usually benign, but they can mess with your cycle and even cause pain. Endometriosis: Heavy flow might be a sign of endometriosis, where the tissue lining your uterus decides to venture where it doesn't belong, causing pain and scarring. Infections: Menorrhagia can increase your risk of pelvic infections, like pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). Ouch! Blood clots: Pass large clots during your period? That's not uncommon with heavy bleeding, but it can be uncomfortable. Mental health: Dealing with the physical and emotional toll of heavy periods can take a toll on your mental health. Mood swings and stress, anyone? Impact on quality of life: Heavy bleeding can disrupt your daily life, from missing work or social events to avoiding certain activities altogether. Complications in pregnancy: If you're planning to have kids, untreated menorrhagia might increase your risk of fertility issues or complications during pregnancy. Surgery: In some cases, you might need surgery to address the underlying causes of heavy bleeding, and like any surgery, it carries its own set of risks.

While heavy menstrual bleeding can be a pain (literally and figuratively), it's crucial to remember that help is available. Don't hesitate to reach out to your healthcare provider if you suspect you have menorrhagia or if you're experiencing any of these complications. They can help you find the right treatment to keep Aunt Flo from wreaking too much havoc in your life.

How to treat menorrhagia

The good news is that menorrhagia is treatable, and there are various options available. The right treatment for you will depend on the underlying cause and your individual circumstances. Here are some common approaches to managing menorrhagia:

Medications: Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen can help reduce heavy bleeding and relieve pain. Hormonal medications, such as birth control pills or hormone-releasing IUDs, can also regulate your menstrual cycle and reduce bleeding. Tranexamic acid: This prescription medication helps reduce heavy bleeding by promoting blood clotting. Iron supplements: If you have anaemia due to menorrhagia, your doctor may recommend iron supplements to boost your iron levels. Dilation and curettage (D&C): In some cases, a D&C procedure may be performed to remove excess uterine lining, which can help reduce bleeding. Surgery: If other treatments are ineffective or if there's an underlying structural issue like fibroids or adenomyosis, surgical options such as myomectomy or hysterectomy may be considered. Endometrial ablation: This minimally invasive procedure removes or destroys the uterine lining, reducing or stopping menstrual bleeding. Lifestyle changes: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including managing stress, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting regular exercise, can help regulate your menstrual cycle.

It's important to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the most appropriate treatment for your specific situation.

When to go to the hospital for heavy menstrual bleeding

While most cases of menorrhagia can be managed on an outpatient basis, there are situations where seeking immediate medical attention is crucial. Here's when you should consider heading to the hospital:

Severe pain: If you experience intense pelvic pain that is unrelieved by over-the-counter pain medication, it could be a sign of a serious condition like an ectopic pregnancy or ovarian torsion. Excessive bleeding: If you're soaking through one pad or tampon in an hour for several hours in a row or if you pass large clots, it's time to seek medical help. Signs of anemia: If you have symptoms of anaemia like extreme fatigue, paleness, rapid heartbeat, or shortness of breath, you should go to the hospital for evaluation and possible blood transfusion. Fainting or dizziness: If you faint or experience severe dizziness, it may be due to significant blood loss, and immediate medical attention is necessary. Symptoms of infection: If you suspect an infection, such as pelvic inflammatory disease, which can cause heavy bleeding and fever, it's important to seek treatment promptly.

Remember that your health is a top priority, and you should never hesitate to seek medical care if you're concerned about your heavy menstrual bleeding.

Menorrhagia is a common issue that many women face, and it can have a significant impact on your daily life and overall well-being. While it can be distressing, the good news is that there are effective treatments available to help manage and alleviate the symptoms.

If you suspect you have menorrhagia or are experiencing any of the signs of excessive bleeding mentioned in this article, don't hesitate to reach out to a healthcare professional. They can provide you with the guidance and support you need to navigate this challenging condition and get back to feeling your best.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.