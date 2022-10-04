Mental health for all: ArtScience Museum sparks conversation on mental health with new exhibition and exciting programmes

How are you today? Before you answer with a throwaway “fine” or “good”, take a minute to really check in with yourself. As the grand and colourful catalyst to its year-long Season of Mental Wellbeing campaign, ArtScience Museum is embracing what it means to be human and the complexities of the mind in its latest exhibition, MENTAL: Colours of Wellbeing.

Co-curated by ArtScience Museum and Science Gallery Melbourne, the exhibition runs from now until Feb 26, 2023.

Based on lived experiences and personal journeys, over 20 experimental projects, large-scale installations and interactive artworks encompass four broad themes – Connection, Exploration, Expression, and Reflection. The showcase aims to provide a welcoming space for all to address mental health in a thoughtful and caring manner.

Wheel (2021) by Hiromi Tango and Dr Emma Burrows

Highlights of the exhibition include the enormous rainbow-shaped Wheel (2021) by artist Hiromi Tango and neuroscientist, Dr Emma Burrows, which probes the effects of exercise on mood, and how social rewards can influence your commitment; Let Artificial Intelligence perceive and assess your emotional state with Mirror Ritual (2020) by Nina Rajcic and SensiLab, as well as Hello Human, Hello Machine (2021) by Rachel Hanlon.

The exhibition also includes works by local and international artists like Divaagar and YANGERMEISTER, who tackle the weighty topic of mental health from a unique Southeast Asian perspective.

Mental Health for All

With World Mental Health Day around the corner on Oct 10, 2022, be sure to check out ArtScience Museum within the month of October for their Mental Health for All programme.

Through the theme Make Mental Health & Wellbeing for All a Global Priority, ArtScience Museum invites the community to connect, uncover fresh perspectives and spread awareness on the importance of mental health. Along with guided and virtual tours of the MENTAL exhibition, here are some of the highlights of the masterclasses, workshops, drop-in activities and activity booklet:

Your State of Mind with Lee Yi Xuan.

Arts and creative activities have been shown to relieve anxiety, and help navigate through complex strong emotions and feelings. Your State of Mind with Lee Yi Xuan ($35 per pax) is a mindful drawing masterclass led by the Singaporean artist, using art therapy to help participants express and understand their innermost feelings.

The workshop dives into grounding techniques, self-soothing methods, and concludes with an exclusive guided segment with Yi Xuan to view her work State of Mind, located in MENTAL: Colours of Wellbeing. Tickets include a free-and-easy visit to the exhibition.

In Wellness Wednesdays with Singapore Association for Mental Health ($35 per pax), the collaboration brings forth a range of art and wellness workshops on selected Wednesdays. From storytelling and contour drawing to the art of doing nothing at all, let your curiosity lead you towards greater self-awareness with the help of art expression.

Across Oct 8 and 9, 2022 from 11am to 4.30pm, the SAMH Creative Hub team will be leading complimentary drop-in activities that explore different art mediums and techniques. On Oct 8, 2022, express yourself with watercolour through colours and shapes.

On Oct 9, 2022, engage in a reflective process of mark-making using coloured dots. At the end of both days from 5pm-5.30pm, listen to personal reflections of participants on how art can bring about resilience and even personal growth.

In a tête-à-tête with a stranger, what would you share? How would you express yourself on a blank sheet of paper? Held every Friday in October, Postcards from the Heart allows you to share your story in an intimate message to a stranger through art.

A channel for visitors to share their stories through art, and find connection with the unknown, pen down your innermost thoughts, empathise with the ones you read and discover a new perspective. Drop-in activity is complimentary and available from 11am to 5pm, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Finger Knitting.

Used as a form of calming mechanism, finger-knitting has key benefits when it comes to mental health. On Oct 8 and 9, 2022, take time to slow down and pick up finger knitting in various locations of the museum. Unravel your creation through the process of ‘unmaking’, and release hidden anxieties and emotions.

This drop-in activity is an extension from a previous collaboration with local, self-taught artist Kelly Limerick. Keep a look out for staffs patrolling around the museum, holding onto balls of sustainable nylon yarn from Shaw Contract Asia to interest you in finger knitting. Drop-in activity is complimentary and available from 2pm to 5pm, on a first-come, first-served basis.

ArtScience at Home Activity Booklet.

With every ticket purchase of MENTAL: Colours of Wellbeing, simply top-up $4 and you will receive an activity booklet by local comic artist Weng Pixin.

Scan the QR codes in the booklet for a stellar line-up of ArtScience Museum’s online programmes that include virtual tours, workshops, talks and performances. Pause, reflect and learn about a collection of rites and practices that may help you get through a rough day.

MENTAL: Colours of Wellbeing runs from now to Feb 26, 2023 at ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974. Tickets are priced from $18 per pax and $50 for a family bundle (two adults and two children). Mental Health for All runs from Oct 1 to 28, 2022. For more information click here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.