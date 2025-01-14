Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 review: A beefed-up coupe with more power but less drama

We reviewed the stylish-looking Mercedes-Benz CLE 200 Coupe a while ago, and while it was undeniably eye-catching with its sleek and svelte design, its performance from its 2.0-litre engine was really just adequate at best.

If you desire a CLE with more power though, there's now the CLE 53 AMG to consider. Essentially, just imagine the CLE but with its level of aggression tuned up by several notches in every area.

What's up with the CLE 53 AMG?

We start with the styling. Instantly, you'll notice that the car looks more muscular than before.

That's not an illusion. The AMG is wider than the regular CLE, with its flared wheel arches and thicker tyres front and rear. It's accompanied by design details such as the vertical-slatted grille and sporty lower front bumper treatment, while the rear features prominent quad exhaust pipes, incorporated with a rear diffuser that's finished in black to give the car a truly menacing stance.

The interior is somewhat more subtle, however. It looks broadly similar to the regular CLE, but there are a few extra bits to help distinguish it from its lesser-powered brethren.

You sit snugly into the AMG sports bucket seats, which feature distinctive yellow trimming to brighten the cabin.

There are also AMG-specific graphics on the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment, serving as a reminder of the performance potential of what you're driving.

So it looks sporty inside and out. What about the performance then?

No Mercedes-AMG model can be considered slow, and the CLE 53 AMG is obviously no exception. But the car is also a different kind of AMG, a departure from the wild and boisterous nature that AMGs are notoriously known for.

Powering the car is a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six engine that produces 443hp and 560Nm of torque, and when mated to Mercedes-Benz's 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, enables it to go from 0-100km/h in a brisk 4.2 seconds.

The unit is also a mild hybrid drivetrain, featuring an electric motor that contributes 22hp to the total power output. It's all in the name of efficiency, as it takes the load of the engine under acceleration, but it makes the car feel like any other hybrid, with a distinct lack of drama when you push the pedal down.

While the car is quick on paper, it never really feels truly exciting. It picks up speed with a sense of clinical effectiveness that feels almost too calm and composed, giving you plenty of confidence to conquer long distances in peace and serenity, helped along with a ride quality that leans more towards comfort than sportiness.

Likewise, while it has plenty of performance bits that contribute towards giving the car a sharpened-up driving experience, such as the adaptive dampers, rear wheel steering system, and the numerous selectable drive modes that adjust settings such as the throttle response and suspension stiffness, they all combine in a way that feels almost too perfect.

It sounds oxymoronic perhaps since the CLE 53 AMG has no qualms tackling corners at speed with a high level of confidence, but its hefty weight of nearly 1.8 tonnes means that it doesn't quite offer the same sense of agility as a smaller and lighter car would.

Is it worth my money?

Leaving aside its hefty price tag of $466,888 with COE (as of January 2025), the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 is an objectively good car. It is undoubtedly fast, drives well, and is quite comfortable for a sports-oriented model.

But it's not quite the AMG that enthusiasts are used to, which is traditionally known to be loud, dramatic and slightly bonkers, with all the character of a sledgehammer on fire.

Instead, the CLE 53 is a different kind of AMG. It's more gentlemanly than gangster, delivering its performance in a manner that's probably more appealing to a wider spectrum of audience.

Think of it as a slight step up from the regular CLE, with more power and enhanced performance bits, while still retaining the sense of refinement that makes it a more palatable choice as a daily driver.

For those who still desire the wild character of classic AMGs, you'll have to look elsewhere, unfortunately.

