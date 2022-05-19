Mercedes-AMG unveils Edition 55 A45 and CLA45 models

BMW’s M division is not the only go-faster outfit having a big celebration in 2022. The storied AMG brand, now fully owned by Mercedes-Benz and officially known as Mercedes-AMG, is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year.

AMG was founded in 1967 by Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher, hence the “A” and “M” in AMG. The “G” stands for Großaspach, the town in which Aufrecht was born.

As part of the brand’s celebration, Mercedes-AMG will be releasing “Edition 55” A45 and CLA45 models. These will include the A45 4Matic and A45 S 4Matic, as well as the CLA45 4 Matic and CLA45 S 4Matic variants.

The “Edition 55” treatment for the CLA45 is extended to both the four-door coupe and Shooting Brake body styles.

Edition 55 cars come in either a cosmos black metallic or a digital white metallic exterior paint finish to underscore their exclusive look.

PHOTO: Mercedes

They also receive the AMG Aerodynamics package, comprising a front apron with a larger front splitter and additional flics, deflector elements at the simulated side air outlets of the rear apron, and an AMG rear wing. All of these components are finished in high-gloss black.

Further enhancing these models’ styling are the AMG Night Package and Night Package 2. Both packages see elements such as the front splitter and trim elements on the louvres for the outer air intakes, along with the wing mirror housings, also finished in high-gloss black.

Meanwhile, the rear tailpipe trims come in black chrome, and dark-tinted heat-insulating glass is also fitted. The 45-series models also feature a unique decal on each side, sporting the tradition AMG emblem and suggested AMG rhombus.

Beneath the fenders are 19-inch cross-spoke forged wheels painted in titanium grey. They sport centre caps with “Edition 55” elements. The 45 models also have AMG fuel filler caps in silver chrome.

PHOTO: Mercedes

Seeing "red"

Inside, the Edition 55 models receive a black-and-red colour scheme.

The AMG Performance steering wheel, in Dinamica microfibre, also gets “Edition 55” badges and a black 12 o’clock marking.

Door sill panels with illuminated “AMG” lettering and black AMG floor mats made of velour with red contrast stitching and “Edition 55” lettering woven in red enhance the special models right down to the footwells.

The ambience is rounded off by AMG trim elements in dark brushed aluminium, with accents in black/red and an AMG logo.

ALSO READ: New Mercedes-AMG C43 revealed, gets mild-hybrid 4-pot turbo

This article was first published in Torque.