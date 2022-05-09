Mercedes and will.i.am build one-off car inspired by the G-Class and the SLS

Mercedes-AMG and American Musician will.i.am have collaborated on a new, one-off vehicle.

Called the 'will.i.AMG', the car is said to be based on the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, but has had its exterior completely redesigned, with influences for the Mercedes G-Class and the legendary SLS Gullwing.

Not much has been revealed about the new car as yet, although you'll already be able to spot the round head lights from the G-Class, along with the long bonnet body of the SLS, here put to great effect to produce a 1980s muscle car-like form with the boxy front of the will.i.AMG.Mercedes states that the project will benefit the Musician' i.am/Angel Foundation to help build a STEAM-ready talent pool that will lift families and communities out of poverty.

Exactly how this will happen is yet to be revealed. The firm does state however, that a new line of clothing and accessories has been launched together with this car.

This line will sport the bear-like face icon, dubbed 'Bear Witness' as seen on will.i.am's jacket in the photos, inspired by the Mercedes star and logo and the sound of AMG's engines.

The apparel and accessories lineup is now available at the Mercedes-AMG Experience Centre in Miami, although if you want to get your hands on the pieces, there's also an online store available here.

Mercedes states that a portion of the proceeds of the clothing line will go to support the i.am/Angel Foundation.

The conversion and construction of the will.i.AMG has been captured in an extensive six‑part documentary series that will make its premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

ALSO READ: New Mercedes-AMG C43 revealed, gets mild-hybrid 4-pot turbo

This article was first published in sgCarMart.