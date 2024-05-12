Mercedes-Benz EQB250+ Facelift review: Updates give it more visual appeal and a touch more range

It's quite safe to say that electrification is now moving along at quite a pace. When we first drove the Mercedes-Benz EQB-Class in late 2022, all-electric options were still considered a bit of an oddity.

But things are quite different today. The BYD Atto 3 is becoming a staple of our roads, the brand best associated with making people's cars now has its ID.4 here, BMW's own Cat A-friendly iX1 has made landfall on out sunny shores, and more recently, Porsche even took Singapore as the location from which to make the international launch of its new all-electric Macan. The rush is clearly on amongst dealers here to seize market share in the exciting new electric SUV and crossover segments.

Naturally, Mercedes-Benz has not been content to rest on its laurels, and this EQB has been tasked to renew the fight for the hearts of those considering making the switch to all-electric power.

So, what's new?

Quite a fair bit is new. In fact, Mercedes has clearly been quite keen to up the bling factor of this compact seven-seater. Up front, the black panel 'grille' of the Mercedes-Benz EQB now sports a pattern comprised of the firm's stars, while the taillights of the car now sport a new light signature.

There's also new bumpers front and back, but these are overshadowed by the changes in the cabin. Matching that new black panel at the front is a new illuminated panel ahead of the front passenger, also adorned with a pattern comprised of the firm's three-pointed stars, while the displays of the MBUX infotainment system and the steering wheel have been updated to Mercedes' very latest.

Those who want to capture some of the brashness of the new all-electric G-Class are sure to find the changes very welcome, and for those who find them a touch too much — there's relief at hand.

Opt for your EQB in the 'Progressive' trim and the entire front panel of the car will come simply as a gloss black panel with those stars in black, as opposed to having the stars set out in chrome as in this 'Electric Art' example. And the brightness of the interior ambient lighting system can easily be turned right down.

It's spacious, yes?

Turn towards the rear of the car and the rest of its interior is familiar from the EQB we drove those years back. That is to say, all passengers here will be treated to a quiet drive, even at the speed limit.

Space for those in the second row is decent by the standards of the segment. However, these seats come with bases that aren't very far off the floor, so taller passengers will find support for their thighs lacking.

The seats at the third row, meanwhile, are best left for special occasions — Mercedes puts it quite rightly when it states that they are meant for those less than 1.65m tall. Deploying this third row of seats will also reduce available luggage space significantly, so don't imagine you'll be able to ferry the extended family and their accompanying luggage to the airport just with this EQB alone.

Okay, so how's the drive?

As for how the car drives, it's great. Motoring about in the Mercedes-Benz EQB is not only quiet, its plenty easy as well. This Mercedes-Benz EQB250+ offers a total of 188bhp, significantly short on the 288bhp that the EQB350 offered, but that's no real penalty when it comes to the sort of daily driving that most will typically do here on our congested roads. It still feels every bit as light on its feet and eager to move as ever.

The car's short overhangs and boxy shape make it easy to place on the road. And the ride here is mighty cushy as well, although as you'd expect of a tall-riding SUV, the EQB does struggle to keep body roll under control if you choose to make quick directional changes.

Driving at a more decent pace saw us managing an average energy consumption rate of close to 5.5km/kWh over an entire weekend of driving, which is bang on against Mercedes' claimed efficiency of 5.4km/kWh.

And on that front, those eyeing this Mercedes-Benz EQB will also be glad to note that it comes with a slightly larger battery than the 64.8kWh one found in the less powerful BMW iX1 eDrive20 (which only offers seating for five), although this Mercedes-Benz EQB does offer a slower maximum charging power of 100kW next to the BMW's 130kW.

Should I buy one?

At $312,888, those who like the combination of a practical interior and charming design will find this updated Mercedes-Benz EQB a convincing buy.

Its boxy exterior channels plenty of the appeal of Mercedes' larger SUVs, and while it may not be an all-out seven-seater, having the option to carry more passengers in a pinch is always welcome. The fact that there's a flat cargo floor and a useable 465 litres of cargo space with this third row folded away certainly helps affairs as well.

I just can't help but feel more drawn to the 'Progressive' trim EQB, which is not only $10,000 cheaper, but also does away with the Rose Gold air-conditioning vents on top of offering a more discreet front 'grille' (all prices as of May 6, 2024). Now that's driving with class.

ALSO READ: BMW X2 sDrive16i M Sport review: Now comes with a sensible 1.5-litre unit for style seekers

This article was first published in sgCarMart.