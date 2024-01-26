Mercedes-Benz GLC300 Coupe 4Matic review: Appealing misnomer

Why carmakers continue to misname cars is a concept that only they and their marketing teams will understand. Saloons are still being called 'four-door coupes', while SUVs with sloping roofs are referred to 'coupe-SUVs'.

Or in the case of this GLC variant, a Coupe. Its official name — GLC300 Coupe — has left everyone from car lovers to regular consumers scratching their heads. It doesn't make sense. But perhaps it doesn't have to.

That's because what a car is called seems less important compared to whether it will sell. In that sense, Mercedes likely doesn't have much to worry about, because the new GLC300 Coupe is what buyers in this segment are looking for.

The swoopy roof trend

Consumers love their SUVs and crossovers, but a growing number of them are getting tired of (or becoming less fond of) boxy shapes and the higher centre of gravity, which compromises handling.

But this same group still wants the space and flexibility that SUVs offer. Thus, a solution was born: Make the SUV look sportier by borrowing the styling cues of a coupe. And call it 'coupe', too.

Indeed, without the boxy and upright tailgate, the GLC300 Coupe looks a lot curvier than the 'normal' GLC300. The sloping roof even makes the top half of the car resemble a fastback, making it more eye-catching than the SUV.

Mercedes didn't stop there, though. To make it even more distinct, the GLC Coupe has a different set of tail-lights, plus a unique, more attractive rear light signature as well. To complement this, the GLC Coupe is 48mm longer and 35mm lower than the GLC, giving it a more athletic stance.

Razzle and dazzle

If you like the exterior, then you'll enjoy spending time inside the car, where you can bask in the glow of colourful ambient lighting and large screens. The second-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) is standard here, making menu navigation easier than before.

It also loads instantly, so you can tweak say, climate settings the moment you start the car. MBUX also offers numerous options for your instrument panel layout — everything from the classic two-dial layout to an off-road display to a minimalist setting is available.

There are a few drawbacks, though. My main gripes are the lack of dedicated buttons that let you skip forwards and backwards for your music, and the fact that the buttons on the steering wheel are the newfangled haptic type that aren't always accurate. The large, tablet-like touchscreen is nice to use, though.

True to its nature, the GLC Coupe's rear accommodations are more restrictive than the GLC's. Despite the test unit not being equipped with a sunroof, headroom back here feels a bit lower than in the GLC. Fortunately, there's generous legroom and foot space for the outer occupants. That might make it easier for the middle passenger to place his or her feet on either side of the sizeable centre hump.

A sloping roof not only affects headroom but boot space as well. The GLC Coupe offers 545 litres with the rear seats up and 1,490 litres with the rear seats folded, whereas the GLC provides between 620 and 1,680 litres. Keep this in mind if you typically need to transport bulky items.

Better moves

SUVs are not the first choice for those seeking lightness and agility, but the GLC Coupe's target customer is likely to enjoy how it handles. It's got plenty of traction thanks to 4Matic all-wheel drive, while its lower centre of gravity makes it feel livelier when going around corners. Don't push it, though, as the car eventually understeers if you're ham-fisted.

You'll also have to mind your inputs for the brake and accelerator, as the standard suspension is tuned for comfort. Hitting the brake pedal too hard causes the SUV to dive, while suddenly nailing the accelerator will cause your passengers to lurch backwards.

Ironically, it is tempting to keep pinning the throttle pedal to the floor, as the turbocharged 2-litre engine is happy to rev. Surprisingly, the fake soundtrack accompanying this doesn't sound half bad, since the effect isn't overdone. Overall, the GLC Coupe is cushy and easy to pilot, with the 360-degree camera helping with parking manoeuvres.

The GLC Coupe can supposedly go off the beaten track, too. While its owner is unlikely to venture into an actual jungle, the car comes with the "Transparent bonnet" (letting you peer at obstacles below the car), and an Off-road mode, too.

Naming conventions

Calling this GLC a 'Coupe' doesn't make sense, but that matters little to buyers who are drawn to its design. Despite not being as practical as its proper SUV sibling, the GLC Coupe is still versatile enough to ferry five and its boot, though smaller, is nonetheless useful.

There's also more than enough performance on tap for most folks, so getting up to speed isn't an issue. Just don't expect it to be as nimble as a hatchback, and you won't be disappointed.

So, does the misnomer matter? To most consumers, no. But it certainly seems to concern carmakers who use this technique to market their cars, and it remains a concept that only they and their marketing teams will understand.

Mercedes-Benz GLC300 Coupe 4Matic AMG Line 2.0 (A)

Engine: 1999cc, 16-valves, inline-4, turbocharged, 48-volt mild hybrid

Max power: 255hp at 5800rpm

Max torque: 400Nm at 2000-3200rpm

Power to weight: 131.1hp per tonne

Gearbox: 9-speed automatic with manual select

0-100km/h: 6.3 seconds

Top speed: 246km/h

Consumption: 12.8km/L (combined)

Price incl. COE: From $413,888

Agent: Cycle & Carriage Industries

This article was first published in Torque. Permission required for reproduction.