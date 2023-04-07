Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift revealed

Mercedes-Benz has updated its third-generation GLS SUV range, the upper echelon of Mercedes' extensive crossover portfolio.

As part of the mid-cycle facelift, all GLS models including the performance-oriented Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+ and the über-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC see numerous changes that include mild-hybrid systems across the board, new MBUX interfaces and revised exterior elements.

PHOTO: Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz GLS

On the face of it, the changes made to the standard GLS are subtle. The "striking" radiator grille is even more striking; larger and wider with four louvres instead of the two we've grown accustomed to.

The front and rear bumpers have also been tweaked, with more gloss black elements and rather shockingly, less chrome.

The headlights appear largely similar to the current model but the tail lamps now incorporate a three-dot design to denote the GLS as the upper-tier vehicle within Mercedes' SUV range (akin to how the three-dot DRL pattern appears in the W223 S-Class).

PHOTO: Mercedes

On the inside, little has changed. The dashboard and cabin layout remains largely similar, albeit with new leather options (Catalana beige and Bahiabrown) and new interior trim finishes — including "MANUFAKTUR glossy black flowing lines piano lacquer", an option that was previously reserved for the even more luxuriously appointed Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC.

PHOTO: Mercedes

According to Mercedes, the updated GLS uses a new version of the brand's MBUX infotainment system with a 'new look for the displays'.

PHOTO: Mercedes

We're told that there will be three distinct interface themes; classic, sporty — with more red in the dials — and discreet, which offers reduced and simplified displays to allow the driver to focus on what matters most; the drive.

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+

PHOTO: Mercedes

Although if it's driving dynamics that one seeks from the GLS range, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+ is perhaps the more pertinent choice. Like the upcoming C63, the GLS 63 dons the AMG badge and comes with numerous AMG-specific accoutrements such as red brake calipers, unique AMG light animations and rims sizes ranging from a set of standard 21-inch light alloys to 23-inch forged discs.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

PHOTO: Mercedes

If it's a luxurious and cosseting driving (or riding) experience, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC would probably be up your alley. The new Maybach GLS is still as visually imposing and excessively indulgent as ever, with Maybach's unique grille that is even larger than before and new vents lower on the bumper that includes the Maybach motif.

Clearly, "subtlety" is a word that doesn't exist in Maybach's dictionary. The cabin of the Maybach GLS 600 is as opulent as the current Maybach GLS.

PHOTO: Mercedes

The seats and backrests now feature quilted diamond patterns in the leather and the car can be optioned with Maybach-specific leather colour combinations such as MANUFAKTUR crystal white and silver grey pearl, or mahogany brown and macchiato beige. Of course, you'd be expected to fork out a large sum for these upgrades.

PHOTO: Mercedes

The newly facelifted Mercedes GLS range is set for a market launch in Europe and North America sometime in Q4, so it'd be some time before we see it make an appearance in Singapore.

ALSO READ: BMW XM launched in Singapore

This article was first published in CarBuyer.