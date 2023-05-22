Mercedes-Benz to update van portfolio

Mercedes-Benz has revealed an early teaser of what will be a new lineup of mid-sized vans.

The marque states that its new lineup, comprising of the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo, will see a renewed emphasis on luxury, while still offering space for business, family life, or the next camping adventure. The vans are set to get a revamped exterior, an all new interior look, as well as the firm's latest MBUX infotainment system.

The firm's Vito and eVito commercial vans, meanwhile, are also set to embody premium quality more clearly and consistently. New for these vehicles will be an updated infotainment and connectivity system, as well as new safety features, all designed to assist professions as they carry out their jobs.

The article was first published in sgCarMart.