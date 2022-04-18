Mercedes-Benz's Vision EQXX exceeds target of driving 1,000km with single charge on first try

Unveiled at CES 2022 earlier this year, the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX has just completed its first shakedown on public roads.

When it was announced, Mercedes-Benz said the Vision EQXX would travel up to 1,000km on a single charge. And it did just that.

The test car started in Germany and went through Switzerland, Italy, and then France to its final destination of Cassis, a port town near Marseille in the South of France.

The journey was around 1,000km and was completed in about 12 hours. Temperatures ranged from as low as just three degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.

Mercedes-Benz said that the test car had around 15 per cent of charge left, which meant it could probably go on for another 140km. The average travel speed was 54mph (~86.9km/h) and the average power consumption was just 8.7kWh per 100km.

Perhaps what's more amazing was that the test was done under mostly real-world traffic conditions. Three drivers took turns driving the car and the car was completely road legal with no aero trickery.

The car even got up to 140km/h on unrestricted sections of the Autobahn. There were, however, two Mercedes-Benz EQS escorting the car. One in the front and another behind, to act as protection for what is presumably a very expensive concept car.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.