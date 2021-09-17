Mercedes EQA electric compact SUV launched

Mercedes-EQ has debuted its second electric car in Singapore, the EQA.

The EQA, a compact SUV, is the brand’s entry-level electric model, and can be seen as the electric version of the GLA. Its launch follows the introduction of the Mercedes-EQC, which arrived in June this year.

Prices for the EQA start from $222,888 with COE for the Progressive Line trim, which will arrive in Singapore later.

Unique aesthetics

Like other Mercedes-EQ models, the EQA features “Electro-look” styling, with a black panel, blanked radiator grille and a continuous fibre optic light strip that adorns it.

The light strip visually links the LED headlights, which have blue highlights, giving the EQA its distinct face. This linking strip is repeated at the rear, where is connects the tail-lamps.

The EQA can be specified with alloy wheels in a bi- or tri-colour design. Mercedes says that despite being an entry-level model, wheel sizes of up to 20 inches can be optioned. In Edition 1 specification, the wheels are rose gold-coloured.

To improve efficiency, the EQA’s aerodynamic components include a closed cooling system in the upper section, an almost completely enclosed underbody, along with specially adapted front and rear spoilers. All these contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.28.

Standard equipment

PHOTO: Torque

The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system that features two digital screens for the instrument panel and infotainment, are standard.

Unique to the battery electric models is the Mercedes-EQ tile in the media display, which shows menus related to charging options and electrical consumption.

And instead of a tachometer, the right side of the instrument cluster displays a wattmeter. Other standard features include a 64-colour ambient lighting system, blind spot assist with exit warning function and Adaptive brakes with Hold function.

The EQA is also equipped with radar-based recuperation. When activated, it analyses the vehicle in front the car and recommends whether the driver should take his or her foot off the accelerator pedal.

At the same time, the system automatically determines whether the EQA should “coast”, or decelerate through regenerative braking.

Electric powertrain

PHOTO: Torque

The Mercedes-EQ EQA 250’s electric motor produces 188hp (190PS, 140kW) and 375Nm. It takes 8.9 seconds to go from a standstill to 100km/h.

Powering it is a 66.5kWh lithium-ion battery, which can deliver a maximum range of 426km (WLTP ). Recharging via an 11kW AC charger will take six hours. With a 100kW DC charger, charging from zero to 80 percent takes around 32 minutes.

Service intervals are one year/12,000km (whichever comes first) and the batteries are covered by an 8-year/160,000km warranty (whichever comes first).

Mercedes-EQ EQA 250 AMG Line (A)

PHOTO: Torque

Motor: Asynchronous motor

Max power: 188hp (190PS, 140kW)

Max torque: 375Nm

Battery capacity: 66.5kWh

Power to weigh: 92.2hp per tonne

Gearbox: Single-speed automatic

0-100km/h: 8.9 seconds

Top speed: 160km/h

Consumption: 16.2kWh/100km (combined)

Max range: 426km (WLTP)

Price incl. COE: From $240,888 (after $25k VES rebate)

Agent: Cycle & Carriage Industries

This article was first published in Torque.