Michelin Bib Gourmand 2026: Jia Xiang, King of Laksa and Rajarani Thosai among 10 new eateries on list

The 2026 Michelin Bib Gourmand selection has been announced, and 10 establishments in Singapore have been added to the list.

This brings the total number of Bib Gourmand establishments to 97, the Michelin Guide Singapore said in a press release on Tuesday (July 28).

In 2025, there were nine new entrants, plus two eateries that moved up from the Michelin Selected category.

Not to be confused with a Michelin Star, the Bib Gourmand recognises establishments that offer high-quality food at exceptional value.

Among the eateries that made this year's list are two that specialise in soup dishes.

Boon Keng Road Fish Head Bee Hoon is known for its signature fish head noodle soup and diners can choose among Spanish mackerel, red grouper and regular grouper.

Seng Kee Back Chicken Herbal Soup, located at Kaki Bukit 511 Market & Food Centre, specialises in double-boiled black chicken herbal soup, has been in business for 60 years.

The list also features several longtime stalls.

One of them is Hup Kee Fried Oyster Omelette at Newton Food Centre, which has been around for about 50 years.

Another is the century-old Tian Nan Xing Minced Pork Noodle, now run by the third and fourth generations of the family at at Kaki Bukit 511 Market & Food Centre.

There's also Jia Xiang at Redhill Market, where the owner has prepared local favourites such as mee siam using her mother's recipes for over 50 years.

Meanwhile, Xiu Ji Ikan Bilis Yong Tau Fu at Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre has been serving Hakka-style yong tau foo since the 1960s.

Another stall serving local dishes is Yi Pin Wei Braised Duck, which sells kway chap, braised duck, pork trotter and chitterlings at Tampines Round Market & Food Centre.

Representing one of Singapore's most beloved dishes on the list is King of Laksa, which serves a lighter take on laksa with low-carb noodles and less oil.

For Indian fare, there is Rajarani Thosai at Tampines Round Market & Food Centre, which specialises in thosai and appam made from scratch.

Hunan restaurant Xiangyee also made the list, with its steamed marble goby with pickled chilli among the dishes worth trying.

As Michelin Guide Singapore celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, it noted that 17 establishments that have retained their Bib Gourmand distinction across all 10 editions.

They include A Noodle Story, Alliance Seafood, Bismillah Biryani (Little India), Chey Sua Carrot Cake, Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee, Hoo Kee Bak Chang, J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff, Kok Sen, Lagnaa, Na Na Curry, Sin Huat Seafood House, Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road), Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice, True Blue Cuisine, Whole Earth and Yhingthai Palace.

"The steady growth of Singapore's Bib Gourmand selection reflects our inspectors' continued discovery of the city's wealth of good food, from longstanding favourites to new establishments," said Gwendal Poullennec, the Michelin Guide's international director.

"As we mark the 10th edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore, those that have retained the distinction across all 10 editions stand as a testament to their consistency, dedication and enduring appeal."

The release of the 2026 Michelin Bib Gourmand list comes ahead of the announcement of the full Michelin Guide Singapore selection on Aug 4.

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melissateo@asiaone.com