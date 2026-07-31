Old-school bak chor mee with a century's history gets nod from Michelin Bib Gourmand

If you enjoy a bowl of soupy bak chor mee, check this stall out.

Tian Nan Xing Minced Pork Noodle, a century-old brand, has earned a spot for the first time on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list.

The heritage noodle stall is among the 10 new establishments added to the list, which was released on Tuesday (July 28).

Located at Kaki Bukit 511 Market & Food Centre, the stall specialises in traditional minced pork noodles — served with pork dumplings, pork meatballs and a rich broth made with pork bones, garlic and minced pork.

The dish is the only item on the menu, and is available in three sizes: $5, $6 and $7.

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Tian Nan Xing Minced Pork Noodle's history can be traced back to 1923, when Tan Lian Hock started selling minced pork noodles in Chai Chee after migrating from Fujian, China.

He is best known for the soupy version of the dish, and has also been dubbed one of the pioneers of bak chor mee in Singapore.

Tian Nan Xing Minced Pork Noodle also shares a heritage with two other stalls: Famous Eunos Bak Chor Mee and Xing Ji.

Today, Tan Poh Chye runs Tian Nan Xing Minced Pork Noodle alongside his son as the third- and fourth-generation owners.

With the recent Michelin Bib Gourmand accolade, the family feels happy and hounoured.

"This is a traditional flavour passed down by our ancestors, we have to win an award no matter what," Poh Chye's wife Ong Ah Luan told 8world.

"We hope business gets better after being listed [on Michelin Bib Gourmand]."

The desire to preserve the family recipe has motivated them to keep running the business through the years, she shared.

Address: Kaki Bukit 511 Market and Food Centre, #01-10, 511 Bedok North Street 3, Singapore 460511

Opening hours: 5pm to 12am (Monday to Saturday), closed on Sundays

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carol.ong@asiaone.com