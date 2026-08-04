Michelin Guide Singapore 2026: 1887 by Andre and Seroja earns 2 stars, 6 restaurants earn 1 star

This year marks a significant milestone for the Michelin Guide Singapore as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The Michelin Bib Gourmand results were announced earlier on July 28, followed by the unveiling of the full selection at a ceremony held at Raffles Sentosa Singapore on Aug 4.

In total, 307 establishments are recognised in this year's Michelin Guide, comprising 45 Michelin-starred restaurants.

Three restaurants earned three Michelin stars, nine earned two Michelin stars, and 33 received one Michelin stars. There are also 97 Michelin Bib Gourmand eateries and 165 Michelin Selected establishments.

As the guide marks its 10th year, it also gave special recognition to 12 Michelin-starred restaurants that have been recognised in every edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore since its debut in 2016.

These restaurants are: Candlenut, Cut, Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, Jaan by Kirk Westaway, Lei Garden, Les Amis, Odette, Shisen Hanten, Shoukouwa, Summer Pavilon, Sushi Ichi and Waku Ghin.

This year, no other restaurant joined Odette, Les Amis and Zen in the three-Michelin-star category.

Singapore added two new restaurants to its two Michelin-star selection this year: 1887 by Andre and Seroja.

1887 by Andre, which only opened in March at Raffles Hotel Singapore, makes its debut with two Michelin stars.

Meanwhile, Seroja, which first entered the Michelin Guide Singapore in 2023, moved up from one Michelin star to two Michelin stars.

Retaining their two stars are Cloudstreet, Jaan by Kirkwestaway, Meta, Shoukouwa, Saint Pierre, Sushi Sakuta and Thevar.

Six restaurants received one Michelin star for the first time.

Yong Fu was promoted from last year's Michelin Selection category, while Loca Niru, Tenshima, Jin Ting Wan, Cherry Garden by Chef Fei and Sushi Kimura Plus made their debut in the guide with one Michelin star.

The one-Michelin-star list boasts 33 eateries, including the only hawker stall, Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, as well as Restaurant Labyrinth, Araya, Shisen Hanten, Nae:um and Burnt Ends, among others.

Several individuals also received accolades under the Special Award category.

Maryjoy Lim from Restaurant Jag won the Service Award, Joe Yang from Jin Ting Wan won the Sommelier Award, and Shusuke Kubota from Loca Niru won the Young Chef Award.

1887 by Andre won the Opening Of The Year Award, given to restaurants that opened within the last 12 months.

165 new establishments have made it to the Michelin Selected list. It is awarded to eateries that have met the criteria set by Michelin inspectors but that don't qualify for a Michelin Bib Gourmand or Michelin Star yet.

For the Michelin Green Star, which highlights establishments at the forefront of the industry for their sustainable practices and dining experiences, two restaurants maintained their status: Fiz and Seroja.

In 2025, there were 288 Michelin Guide-recommended locations: 42 starred restaurants, 89 Bib Gourmand eateries and 157 Michelin Selected venues.

New Michelin Bib Gourmand entrants

Last week, Michelin Guide Singapore announced that 97 Singapore establishments were awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand title.

Not to be confused with a Michelin Star, the Bib Gourmand is a rating or recognition given to restaurants and street food stalls that serve value-for-money gourmet experiences.

There were a total of 10 new entrants.

The new additions are Boon Keng Road Fish Head Bee Hoon, Seng Kee Back Chicken Herbal Soup, Hup Kee Fried Oyster Omelette, Tian Nan Xing Minced Pork Noodle, Jia Xiang, Xiu Ji Ikan Bilis Yong Tau Fu, Yi Pin Wei Braised Duck, King of Laksa, Rajarani Thosai and Xiangyee.

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melissateo@asiaone.com