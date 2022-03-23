'Michelin of my heart': Popular Crawford Lane noodle stall garners hour-long queues after announcing closure

Unfortunately for foodies, it seems as if well-loved hawkers have been closing down in quick succession.

This time around, it's Teochew Fish Ball Noodle at 462 Crawford Lane, a business which has been in the local food scene for around 60 years and is run by an elderly couple.

The stall will be closing at the end of the month, reported Shin Min Daily News.

While the owners themselves have not revealed the exact reason for the stall's closure, netizens have speculated that it's because the coffeeshop landlord is changing management on March 31 and the place will be undergoing renovations.

Another stall in the same coffeeshop, Yong Xuan Fried Kway Teow, also took to their Facebook to confirm this. They added that they are also planning on relocating.

Unsurprisingly, many have flocked to Teochew Fish Ball Noodle to get their noodle fix before it's too late.

A customer even told Shin Min Daily News that he had to queue for at least an hour before he could get his food.

Others shared images of the queue, which could be seen snaking out of the coffeeshop.

It's undeniable that Teochew Fish Ball Noodle has an extremely supportive customer base. Besides the one-hour queues, they've also come out to show their support via heartfelt Facebook posts.

One netizen who goes by Teochew Alex even went as far as to say that the stall is "the Michelin of [his] heart".

"This is one of my secret pocket list that I only divulge to my own gang, if not for the news that the coffeeshop ownership is changing hands and they had to vacate the stall, I would have keep this as my secret [sic]," he confessed.

Alex also shared something that may make the stall's ardent fans happy — Teochew Fish Ball Noodle may not be shuttering for good after all.

In a conversation with one of the owners, Alex was told that they will be taking a break after the end of the month and are considering reopening if they can find the right venue.

Another netizen, Roy Chim, who also spoke to one of the stall's owners, shared that another possibility is that the stall will move back to the very same coffeeshop after renovations are completed. However, the owners have not ruled out retiring.

Address: 462 Crawford Lane, #01-29, Singapore 190462

