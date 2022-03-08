Ampang Niang Tou Fu to close in May, some netizens blame its 'expensive' pricing

Yong tau foo lovers will have one less place to get their fix this May.

Popular eatery Ampang Niang Tou Fu, located along East Coast Road, will be closing for good on May 31, according to DanielFoodDiary.com.

An employee of the eatery told the food blog that the reason for the closure was that the "boss doesn't want to continue".

The old-school eatery is known for its no-frills yong tau foo served in a clear soup base.

Customers can choose from a variety of ingredients ($0.80 cents each) such as eggplant with fish paste, fried beancurd skin, quail eggs and beancurd.

ALSO READ: 33-year-old Long Feng Prawn Mee to close on Feb 27, sees snaking queues

The news of the closure took netizens by surprise, many of them lamenting the demise of yet another hawker joint.

PHOTOS: Facebook screengrab

The eatery also apparently counts DJ Jean Danker as one of its fans — she recently took to her Instagram Stories to bemoan the closure.

PHOTO: Instagram/jeandanker

However, some maintain that they saw it coming, pointing to its "ridiculous" pricing as one reason.

PHOTOS: Facebook screengrab

Address: 225 East Coast Road, Singapore 428922

Opening hours: 11:30am - 8:30pm, closed on Wednesdays

ALSO READ: 'Other cake shops better quality': Rich and Good Cake Shop announces price increase but customers aren't having it

kimberlylim@asiaone.com