'Other cake shops better quality': Rich and Good Cake Shop announces price increase but customers aren’t having it

It's been a turbulent two years for our F&B scene and many establishments have been fighting to stay afloat.

This, in turn, has encouraged many Singaporeans to #supportlocal so that we won't have to bid goodbye to our favourite brands.

However, for the case of Rich and Good Cake Shop, they got quite the opposite reaction when they voiced out their struggles.

On Jan 5, the homegrown confectionery took to Facebook to announce that they will be increasing prices from Jan 16 onwards.

Rich and Good Cake Shop explained that this was due to the rising cost of ingredients and packaging over the past year.

"We have tried our best to maintain our current prices but unfortunately the consecutive price increases of raw materials and freight charges have left us with little option but to revise our prices to cover some of these costs," they shared.

Additionally, the confectionery also thanked customers for the "tremendous" support they received in 2021.

And while this sounds like an understandable reason, netizens begged to differ and headed straight to the comments section to voice out their opinions.

Many shared that over the years, the quality of the local brand's bakes have dropped, which does not justify the price increase.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Others did the math and found out that the price increase was about 20 to 33 per cent.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Some even went as far as to say that there are other cake shops that they'd rather patronise.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

On the other hand, one netizen wasn't too miffed about the price increase, but instead shared that the "arrogant attitude of the staff" was enough to put her off patronising the shop. Ouch.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Rich and Good Cake Shop has been in the F&B scene since 1997 and was started by a mother-daughter duo. They speciality lies in swiss rolls and apart from classic flavours like strawberry and chocolate, they also have local options like durian and kaya.

They aren't the only F&B business that has been struggling and just recently, international buffet restaurant Buffet Town has called it quits after 11 years, while Japanese restaurant chain Keisuke Ramen has shuttered two of its outlets.

