Keisuke Ramen is closing its Cineleisure and Clarke Quay outlets permanently

Last year, we said goodbye to a number of popular F&B establishments like The Ricetable, Waffletown and Mian Zuang.

Sadly, we now have to bid goodbye to another two well-loved eateries.

Ramen specialist Keisuke Ramen permanently shuttered its Ramen Keisuke Lobster King outlet at Clarke Quay yesterday (Jan 24). On the same day, it announced that it would be closing its Ramen Keisuke Kani King outlet at Cathay Cineleisure Orchard as well.

Its Cineleisure outlet's last day will be on Jan 31.

It did not specify its reasons for the closures in its statements.

Understandably, fans of the two restaurants did not take the news too well and expressed their disappointment in the comments section.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Keisuke Ramen was founded by Japanese chef Keisuke Takeda and is known for its affordable bowls of ramen that come with a side of free-flow eggs and marinated beansprouts.

Each of its ramen restaurants specialises in a specific type of ramen such as tonkotsu (pork), tori (chicken) and kani (crab).

Apart from ramen, the Keisuke Ramen brand also includes other concept eateries such as Gyoza King, Hamburg Steak Keisuke and Ginza Tendon Itsuki. In November last year, it also opened a new restaurant called Salmon King that specialises in Japanese sushi and rolls.

