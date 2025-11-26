Michelin-starred Terra Tokyo Italian to shutter after 10 years in Singapore

After a decade of serving contemporary Italian-Japanese cuisine in Singapore, Terra Tokyo Italian will soon be closing its doors.

The establishment, which was awarded one Michelin star from 2019 to 2024, announced the news in an Instagram post on Monday (Nov 24).

Its final day of service will be on Dec 20.



"It has been a remarkable journey filled with shared plates, warm conversations, celebrations, and moments that became part of our story. Each of you has shaped who we are, and we are deeply grateful for the decade we spent together," Terra Tokyo Italian wrote.

"Thank you for your trust, your smiles, and your continued support. We hope to spend these remaining days together with you, just as we have for the past ten years. We will welcome you wholeheartedly until our very last service."

Terra Tokyo Italian is an omakase restaurant founded by chef Seita Nakahara, who hails from Tokyo, Japan.

The restaurant prides itself on using seasonal ingredients from its extensive network of farmers, fishermen and suppliers from Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu.

The restaurant did not provide a reason for its closure. AsiaOne has reached out to Terra Tokyo Italian for more details.

Michelin-star restaurant closures in Singapore

Terra Tokyo Italian's shuttering comes amid a challenging period for Singapore's F&B industry.

In 2024 alone, 3,047 eateries closed, which is the highest number recorded since 2005, according to statistics from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

Several Michelin-star restaurants have also taken a hard hit.

In July, one-Michelin-starred Alma by Juan Amador announced its closure and said it hopes to reopen with a "brand new concept".

A month later, one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Euphoria abruptly closed, with chef-owner Jason Tan saying he needed to "rethink the future" of his cuisine.

And at the end of September, one-Michelin-starred Esora shared that it will close in December after eight years.

This year's Singapore Michelin Guide event reflected the shifting landscape as well. Only one restaurant earned its first star, a drop from 2024 when four newcomers received their first star.

10 establishments that held stars in 2024 also did not make the 2025 list. These include Terra Tokyo Italian, Art Di Daniele Sperindio, Chef Kang's, Matera, Oshino, Poise, Rhubarb, Shinji, Sommer and Sushi Kimura.

[[nid:725612]]

melissateo@asiaone.com