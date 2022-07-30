Mid-autumn festival 2022: The best snow skin and baked mooncakes this year

It's that time of the year again! Mid Autumn Festival 2022 is set to reunite plenty of friends and families hampered by restrictions over the last two years.

With hotels and Chinese restaurants all over the city presenting a treasure trove as usual, here are our top picks of traditional baked mooncakes and flaky pastry iterations to fruity and boozy snow skin flavours in Singapore.

Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore

Here to please with its range of celebratory treats this year, Goodwood Park Hotel brings two new snowskin options, the delicious Ondeh Ondeh ($52, two pieces) and almost ice-cream like Strawberry ($48, two pieces), alongside returning favourites like Black Thorn Durian ($88, two pieces).

For a must-have traditional offering, look to their freshly baked Teochew-style Cakes ($38, six pieces) featuring a complex blend of lotus seed paste, preserved salted vegetable, white sesame, kumquat and candied winter melon.

Early bird discounts and promos: 25 per cent off with a minimum purchase of two boxes from Jul 31 to Aug 18. Citibank, DBS/POSB, HSBC, OCBC, UOB cardmembers enjoy an additional 5.7 per cent off a minimum spend of $380 nett (before discount) in a single bill from Aug 6 to 9 and a discount of 15 per cent off other periods till Sept 10.

Goodwood Park Hotel's mooncakes are available online with a minimum $100 nett purchase, self-collection and walk-in orders available at The Deli.

Grand Hyatt Singapore

PHOTO: Grand Hyatt Singapore

Grand Hyatt Singapore never disappoints – and this year is no different. Traditionalists will enjoy the Assorted Traditional Mooncake Box ($80, four pieces) filled with classics like the Sesame Lotus with Double Yolk and the new Baked Orange Lotus with Double Yolk and Melon Seeds, with a hint of citrus to cut through the richness.

Crowd-pleasing snowskin options – Champagne, Lychee Martini, Strawberry Tequila, and Black Sesame and Ginger – make a comeback in the Assorted Snowskin Mooncake Box ($80, eight pieces), while true decadence can be had with the Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncakes ($90 for eight pieces), which are handcrafted in Singapore with fresh durian flesh.

Early bird discounts and promos: Citibank, DBS/POSB, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC, and UOB cardmembers enjoy 35 per cent off all mooncakes except one Tier Mooncake Box and Pralines Collection till Jul 31, and a 15 per cent discount from Aug 1-31.

Grand Hyatt Singapore's mooncakes are available online till Sept 10. Walk-in orders and self-collection are available at the hotel lobby from Aug 1 at 10 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228211.

Regent Singapore

PHOTO: Regent Singapore

When it comes to mooncakes, few do it like Regent Hotel Singapore. This year, they're taking it up a notch with new creative snowskin mooncakes such as the sugary Roselle & Goji Berries ($53, four pieces).

If you're still dreaming of your bite from last year, popular flavours such as the Signature Black Sesame Paste snowskin mooncakes and classic baked White Lotus Paste with Double Yolk and Melon Seeds ($57 for two pieces) mooncakes are coming back too.

Complemented with special cocktails Red Rabbit and Stellar (each $26 per bottle), you're in for a day of true reunion indulgence.

Early bird discounts and promos: 25 per cent off baked mooncakes and snowskin mooncakes till Aug 7. OCBC Bank, UOB Bank, and DBS card members enjoy $5 off a minimum spend of $50 for the month of July. Citibank card members get $10 off on mooncake orders minimum spending of $80.

New Oddle members are entitled to $6 off on mooncake orders with a minimum spend of $50. All minimum spends before discount.

Regent Hotel Singapore's mooncakes and cocktails are available online. Self-collection is available at the hotel lobby at 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

PHOTO: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant's masterful renditions of the traditional White Lotus Seed Paste (from $80, four pieces) and luscious Imperial “Long Jin” Tea with Pumpkin Seeds ($82, four pieces) baked mooncakes are definite crowd pleasers.

Snowskin lovers, pamper your tastebuds with the Superior Rose Bird's Nest with Golden Custard Paste ($108, eight pieces) or the lavish Cognac Truffle Tiramisu ($82, eight pieces), which is also available alongside other snowskin flavours in the Assorted Snowskin Mooncakes set ($80, eight pieces).

Early bird discounts and promos: 25 per cent off mooncakes from now until Aug 15 and get an additional 8 per cent off for self-collection.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant's mooncakes are available for order online from Aug 7 to Sept 10. Self-collection is available at Singapore Marriot Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865. Walk-in purchases are available at Hotel Booth (Level one) from Aug 7 to Sept 10.

Yàn Restaurant

PHOTO: Yàn

Cantonese restaurant Yàn is bringing us a choice selection of classics and local favourites this year, complemented with premium tea blends. Mixed sets of Flight of Favourites and Flight of Delights are also available, with four pieces of baked mooncakes for $76.

Pair these treats with their new Melon Oolong and Cassia Black tea blends ($38 per jar) for the perfect tea-time set. Don't miss their Mao Shan Wang Durian Snow Skin mooncake ($52, for two pieces) and the flaky goodness of their Thousand Layer Yam cake ($38 – $39 for two pieces).

Early bird discounts and promos: Enjoy 25 per cent off orders for a limited time only.

Yàn Restaurant's mooncakes and tea blends are available online until Sept 10. Self-collection available at Yàn #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, St. Andrew's Road Singapore 178957.

Summer Pavilion

PHOTO: The Ritz-Carlton

This year, the folks at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore are presenting festive treats in boxes designed to function as vanity cases, covered with white floral embossed leather or burgundy in crocodile print.

In addition to featuring pockets for brushes and dual compartments for products, delight in their signature Mini Snowskin Lycheetini ($88, eight pieces). Baked mooncake lovers, try their new Black Sesame with White Lotus Seed Paste and Roasted Walnuts ($90, four pieces) or get all the classics with Assorted Baked Mooncake ($92, four pieces) box.

Early bird discounts and promos: 30 per cent off till Aug 9. Citibank, DBS, HSBC, OCBC, POSB and UOB local cardholders enjoy 20 per cent off Aug 10 to Sept 10 with promo codes here.

The Ritz-Carlton's mooncakes are available online until Sept 10. Self-collection available at Colony Bakery, The Ritz-Carlton Millenia, 7 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039799 from 11am to 8pm daily from Aug 6.

Thye Moh Chan

PHOTO: Thye Moh Chan

Known for their handcrafted Teochew pastries, Thye Moh Chan is bringing back a traditional Teochew mooncake collection that includes the best-selling Salty Tau Sar with Salted Egg Yolk ($42.80, four pieces) and sweet-savoury Yuan Yang with Salted Egg Yolk ($50.80, four pieces).

The refreshed Mao Shan Wang Durian ($52.80, four pieces) features premium durian infused in sweet mung bean paste too. Also available in sets such as Delightful Reunion (from $42.80, four pieces) or Joyous Reunion (from $52.80, four pieces), Thye Moh Chan's selection makes for a different yet exquisite gift.

Early bird discounts and promos: First 1,000 customers to answer exclusive in-store riddles with any mooncake purchase win a 20 per cent Thye Moh Chan discount voucher that can be used in-store from Sept 11 to Dec 31.

Thye Moh Chan's mooncakes are available online till Sept 10 at Breadtalk's website, Shopee, and from BreadTalk and Toast Box delivery platforms. Walk-in purchases are available at all Thye Moh Chan outlets, as well as selected Breadtalk and Toastbox branches.

This article was first published in City Nomads.