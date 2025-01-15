From migrant workers to people with disabilities: Light to Night Singapore returns with diverse lineup of artists

This year's Light to Night festival looks to shine a spotlight on Singapore's diverse communities, including those often underrepresented such as migrant workers and people with disabilities.

Running from Jan 17 to Feb 6 with the theme Do You See Me?, the festival — organised by National Gallery Singapore in conjunction with Singapore Art Week — will showcase more than 70 artworks from a diverse lineup of artists.

The programmes, artworks and installations will be spread across locations such as National Gallery Singapore, Asian Civilisations Museum, Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall, The Arts House at the Old Parliament, Esplanade and even Funan.

One such installation is Through The Looking Glass, a multi-sensory concept by Claire Teo, a visually handicapped artist who hopes to show attendees what it's like to 'see' the world through the perspective of someone like her.

"This whole installation is built on my vision," Claire shared at the event's media preview on Tuesday evening (Jan 14).

And she meant that both literally and figuratively.

The installation, which will take place in the National Gallery also features artworks done by multiple other handicapped artists that are hidden within structures — and visitors will only be able to make them out when they go up close and look through the slits.

"I see the world as if it's a children's painting put underwater. I think [that] there are many colours around me that just blend into each other and it's difficult to puzzle and piece them together.

It's difficult to make things out. I also see things with a lot of distortion, and a lot of fragments. Also as if I'm looking through a straw," she said.

Another group of underrepresented individuals taking the stage during the festival are the migrant workers in Singapore.

With the performative installation Blades, Shrapnel, the artist behind the piece Ang Song Nian hopes to draw attention to the people behind our island's well-maintained landscapes and greenery.

The live performance will take place on selected days during the festival at the Padang and Empress Lawn — and will feature migrant workers employed as grass-cutters who will be simulating what they do on their day jobs but with laser-emitting mowers.

Additionally, Light to Night 2025 will be working together with the Ministry of Manpower as one of the stops for a travelling photo showcase, where pictures taken by migrant workers for the International Migrants Day Photo Contest 2024 will be given the spotlight.

This year's festival, which also marks National Gallery Singapore's 10th anniversary, will also feature the works of artists that will take over the Gallery's face, namely the late printmaker Chng Seok Tin, painter Goh Beng Kwan and the late batik artist Jaafar Latiff.

Renowned local sculptor Han Sai Por's Travelling Through the Tropical Rainforest, which is made up of six giant sculptures resembling tropical palms, will be the centrepiece of the Padang.

Food and pop-ups

No festival is complete without some grub.

Light to Night 2025 will also feature the Art X Social: Festival Street, which will be open on all three weekends during the festival for the first time.

Here, visitors can enjoy explore a variety of F&B options from small bites to cocktails and full meals on top of games and live performances.

For those who enjoy interactive programmes, The Singapore Courtyard at the Gallery will be reimagined into The Living Room — a communal space featuring oversized and colourful living room furniture where artist talks, workshops and DJ sets by Eatmepoptart will take place.

For the full line-up of programmes and installations, visit Light to Night 2025's official website.

