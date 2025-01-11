Top 40 free things to do in Singapore (January 2025): Light to Night Singapore, Chinese New Year fairs, Singapore Art Week and more

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This January, there's a plethora of markets, events, and activities to keep you entertained at zero cost.

This month, see the city in a different light with the return of the annual Light to Night festival. With Chinese New Year around the corner, soak in the festive atmosphere at various fairs around the island, such as the Chinatown light-up and River Hongbao at Gardens by the Bay.

Feeling indoor events more? Let the Singapore Art Week whisk you away on a journey of art, exploration, and creativity. All this and more in your guide to the top 40 free things to do in Jan 2025!

Free festivals, fairs and markets in Singapore

1. Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2025 (from Jan 8, 2025)

Immerse yourself in the spirit of Chinese New Year at Chinatown's 2025 celebrations, themed "Ushering fortune and unity for a prosperous New Year." From Jan 8, 2025, the streets come alive with dazzling displays, cultural elements, and a touch of SG60 national pride, offering blessings of prosperity, harmony, and joy.

Take in the 8 metre tall Tree of Fortune adorned with gold coins, red blessing tags, and a coiled snake atop an ingot, to symbolise abundance and unity. Visitors can even add their own wishes to the blessing tags for a personal touch.

Then wander through the Land of Festive Greetings, a slew of symbolic displays featuring persimmon trees, gold ingots, firecrackers, and more, each representing success, wealth, and luck. Pineapples, peonies, and zodiac snakes weave a rich tapestry of blessings.

Key events include:

Festive Fairs: Explore vibrant stalls in front of People’s Park Complex (now till Jan 28, 2025), as well as along Smith, Temple, and Pagoda Streets (Jan 8 – 28, 2025).

Street Light-Up: Don’t miss the official light-up ceremony at Kreta Ayer Square on Jan 8, 2025.

Countdown Party: Ring in the Year of the Snake with live performances and fireworks on Jan 28, 2025, starting at 10 pm.

2. Curbside Crafters: Creators' Corner (Jan 11 – 12)

Kick off your new year with a burst of creativity at Creators' Corner by Curbside Crafters, happening on Jan 11 to 12, 2025. This vibrant pop-up event is the perfect weekend outing for anyone looking to explore unique crafts, snag stylish items, or simply soak in the good vibes with friends.

Here's what’s in store:

Unique finds: From handcrafted jewellery and stylish bags to intricate crochet pieces, candles, and trendy apparel, there’s something for everyone.

Perfect gifts: Discover bespoke craft items, skincare products, and handmade soaps that make thoughtful and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Inspiring atmosphere: Enjoy a cosy, welcoming space buzzing with creativity and energy, where you can connect with talented artisans and their work.

Whether you’re hunting for that perfect addition to your home décor or just in the mood for some retail therapy, this pop-up has you covered. Bring along your shopping bag, your bestie, and plenty of good vibes for a weekend filled with discovery and inspiration.

Curbside Crafters: Creators' Corner

Dates: Jan 11 – 12, 2025

Time: 11 am to 730 pm

Location: Curbside Crafters, 730 North Bridge Road Singapore, 198698

3. Crane's Chinese New Year pop-ups (Jan 13 – 26)

The Chinese New Year season is upon us! This month, Crane is hosting tons of festive markets around the island to usher in the lunar new year. Expect handmade items, yummy goodies, and crafts by local artists and small businesses.

Market Date and time Location CNY Pop-Up at Millenia Walk 13 – 26 Jan 2025, 10 am – 9 pm

– South Galleria 1 & 2, 13 – 26 Jan 2025

– South Galleria 4, 20 – 26 Jan 2025 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard Singapore, 039596 Crane Living Pop-Up at Asia Square 13 – 16 Jan 2025, 10 am – 6 pm Asia Square, 8 Marina View Singapore, Singapore 018960 Artsy + CNY Weekend 18 – 19 Jan 2025, 10 am – 6 pm 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647 Chinese New Year Market 25 – 26 Jan 2025, 10 am – 6 pm 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647

4. Seeing Forest at the Singapore Art Museum (Jan 15 to May 18)

From Jan 15 to May 18, 2025, immerse yourself in the captivating world of Singapore's secondary forests at Seeing Forest, hosted by the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) at Tanjong Pagar Distripark.

Fresh from its debut at the Venice Biennale, this thought-provoking exhibition by interdisciplinary artist Robert Zhao Renhui returns home to showcase the hidden life of these overlooked, regrown ecosystems.

Zhao's decade-long research uncovers the surprising stories of these in-between spaces, challenging us to reconsider our relationship with the natural world.

Step into Gallery 3, where SAM transforms its space into a forested zone brimming with the sights and sounds of secondary forests. Through a stunning mix of videos and sculptural installations, Seeing Forest invites visitors to explore the intricate beauty of these environments.

Marvel at scenes of sambar deer, Japanese sparrowhawks, and even a wild boar giving birth-moments that reveal the resilience and freedom of nature alongside Singapore's urban landscape.

Admission is free for Singaporeans and PRs and all can enjoy complimentary entry from Jan 17-26, 2025.

Seeing Forest

Dates: Jan 15 to May 18, 2025

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Location: Level 3, Gallery 3, SAM at Tanjong Pagar Distripark

Address: 39 Keppel Rd, #01-02, Singapore 089065

5. Singapore Art Week 2025 (Jan 17 – 26)

Get ready for the biggest celebration of visual arts in Singapore as Singapore Art Week (SAW) 2025 takes over the city from Jan 17 to 26, 2025.

This vibrant festival showcases a dazzling range of artistic expressions, from light installations and performance art to curated tours and physical exhibitions. Featuring both local talents and international creatives, SAW is the perfect way to explore limitless creativity and fresh perspectives.

Here are some highlights to look out for:

Light to Night: The marquee event of Singapore Art Week, this well-loved night festival returns this year with over 70 artworks and programmes. It’s popular enough that it deserves a whole section on its own — which is exactly what we’ve done in the section below!

The Utopia of Rules: This fascinating exhibition, inspired by David Graeber’s book, showcases artworks reflecting on bureaucracy, censorship, and the everyday systems that shape our lives. Through legal, financial, and social frameworks, artists reimagine cultural protocols and agency.

Path. 15, Cosmic Strangers: Dive into a thought-provoking public artwork by Boedi Widjaja at Orchard MRT Exit 10. Combining particle physics, photography, and poetry, this installation examines invisible traces of distance, movement, and encounters with others.

A Cube is a Cube is a Cube: Grace Tan’s latest exhibition explores the stability and flux of the cube. Originally inspired by wearable fabric constructions, her work now delves into geometry, dimensionality, and structural concepts.

6. Light to Night Singapore 2025 (Jan 17 to Feb 6, 2025)

Mark your calendars-Light to Night Singapore returns for its 9th edition from Jan 17 to Feb 6, 2025, transforming the Civic District into a dazzling hub of creativity and reflection.

With over 70 programmes, light projections, and art installations, this year's festival celebrates Singapore's 60th year of independence and the 10th anniversary of National Gallery Singapore.

The theme for 2025, "Do You See Me?", delves into Singapore's diverse identities, exploring how we view ourselves, others, and the spaces around us. It's an invitation to pause, reflect, and connect with the evolving stories of the nation through a rich tapestry of artistic expression.

Festival highlights:

Art Skins on Monuments: Watch iconic facades come alive with mesmerising light projections by artists from Singapore and Southeast Asia. Artworks by Local Legends: Admire creations by Cultural Medallion recipients Chng Seok Tin, Goh Beng Kwan, and Han Sai Por, celebrating Singapore's artistic legacy. Art X Social: Festival Street: Weekends bring a lively street festival with delicious food and vibrant live performances at the Padang Atrium.

With free admission to most events and activities suitable for all ages, Light to Night 2025 is a perfect blend of art, light, and inspiration for everyone to enjoy.

Light to Night Singapore 2025

Dates: Jan 17 to Feb 6, 2025

Location: Various locations in National Gallery Singapore and the Civic District

7. CNY Family Fun (Jan 17 – 19)

Celebrate Chinese New Year the #SINGAPO人 way at CNY Family FUN, happening from Jan 17 to 19, 2025 at Shenton Way. Co-organised by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO), this lively event is packed with activities to get you and your family into the festive spirit!

Highlights include:

Snake-Themed Art Installation: Check out the whimsical rooftop display, 蛇prise , celebrating the Year of the Snake.

, celebrating the Year of the Snake. Life-Sized Snakes & Ladders: Relive a childhood classic with an interactive twist.

Cultural Performances: Enjoy local Chinese music by the SCO, a dazzling LED snake dance, and the classic lion dance.

Zodiac Predictions: Find out what the Year of the Snake has in store for you with this engaging exhibition.

Spring Bazaar: Shop for festive treats and goodies at this vibrant market.

Hands-On Fun: Dive into free arts and crafts activities or try workshops and programmes by the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall (selected activities may be ticketed).

Most activities are free, although selected workshops and performances are paid events!

8. Twilight: Flea & Feast (Jan 17 – 19)

Kick off the year with Twilight: Flea & Feast, happening from Jan 17 to 19, 2025, 12 pm to 10 pm daily, at Suntec Singapore (Halls 404 & 405 + Level 3 Concourse). This edition promises a vibrant mix of food, shopping, and entertainment that’s perfect for the whole family. Here are some highlights to look forward to:

Food Galore: Satisfy your cravings with a mouth-watering selection from 42 halal street food stalls, serving everything from savoury bites to decadent desserts.

Shop ‘Til You Drop: Explore 200 retail exhibitors offering a diverse array of modest wear, accessories, beauty products, kids’ items, and unique finds.

Family Fun: Bring the little ones for engaging activities like balloon sculpting, bouncy castles, face painting, and arts and crafts at the Level 3 Concourse.

Movie Time: Relax with 6 family-friendly film screenings, featuring crowd favourites like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Despicable Me 4 .

and . Live Performances: Enjoy live busking throughout the weekend, adding a lively soundtrack to your shopping and feasting.

Whether you’re there to eat, shop, or simply soak in the lively atmosphere, Twilight: Flea & Feast is the ultimate weekend outing for all ages. Don’t miss it!

Twilight: Flea & Feast

Dates: Jan 17 to 19, 2025

Time: 12 – 10 pm

Location: Suntec Singapore (Halls 404 & 405 + Level 3 Concourse)

9. The Retro Factory (Jan 17 – 19)

Did you know Singapore has a vintage flea market that happens two times a month? Every first and third weekend of the month, visit this vintage flea market to browse bits and bobs from over 50 fresh vendors, featuring rare collectibles, retro fashion, vinyl records, and pre-loved treasures.

Located at Katong Square, just a 5-minute walk from Marine Parade MRT, this all-weather event is a must-visit for lovers of vintage and retro goodness.

The Retro Factory

Dates: Jan 17 – 19, 2025

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Venue: Katong Square

Address: 88 East Coast Road, Singapore 423371

10. Repair Kopitiam (Jan 19)

I don't know about you, but I am a destroyer of household items. I break things around the house on an almost weekly basis sometimes. Enter Repair Kopitiam, a haven for anyone looking to mend their broken goods rather than tossing them aside.

Gathering on the last Sunday of every month, this initiative is more than just a repair session-it's a movement towards sustainability. Whether it's faulty electronics, torn outfits, or wobbly furniture, the Repair Coaches are on hand to guide you through the fixing process.

Bring your damaged treasures and discover the joy of fixing, saving, and learning-all in the name of reducing waste and embracing sustainability.

The next Repair Kopitiam session is scheduled for Jan 19, 2025, and is your chance to embrace repair over despair. Registration opened on Jan 3, 2025 at 12 noon and will close on Jan 15, 2025. Check the Repair Kopitiam website or their Facebook page for the latest updates.

Repair Kopitiam

Date: Jan 19, 2025

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Venue: Various, see their Facebook page for more details.

11. Aliwal Urban Arts Festival (Jan 25)

Mark your calendars for Jan 25, 2025 as the Aliwal Urban Arts Festival returns to Aliwal Arts Centre, bringing a vibrant celebration of urban art, street culture, and youth subcultures.

Whether you're a fan of music, dance, visual arts, or just looking for something fun to do, this one-day festival is packed with energy and creativity. The best part? Admission is free!

Here are some highlights you can look forward to.

Tailored: Bore & Stroke: Discover how automotive customisation blends with contemporary art in this fascinating showcase. Explore how the spirit of DIY culture inspires creative personal expression, from cars to canvases.

Hustlers Reunion x AUAF “Creators Marketplace”: Shop the latest trends and support local creators at this stylish marketplace. Meet fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and artisans in a space celebrating unity and creativity.

LO:VE: Witness an enchanting blend of performance and visual art in a production inspired by Wagner’s Wesendonck Lieder and Debussy’s Ariettes Oubliées. This moving tale of a couple’s love journey brings songs to life through captivating urban art.

Aliwal Urban Arts Festival

Date: Jan 25, 2025

Time: 12 pm till late

Venue: Aliwal Arts Centre

Address: 28 Aliwal Street, Singapore 199918

12. River Hongbao 2025 (Jan 27 to Feb 5)

Get ready to ring in the Year of the Snake with River Hongbao 2025, a vibrant festival packed with free activities and cultural experiences at Gardens by the Bay from Jan 27 to Feb 5, 2025. This year’s event doubles as a celebration of Singapore’s 60th birthday, making it even more special!

The festival’s highlights include:

Lantern Displays: Gardens by the Bay transforms into a luminous wonderland with over 20 stunning lantern displays. Look out for the iconic God of Fortune at The Meadow and other dazzling setups across Supertree Grove and Dragonfly Lake.

Stage Performances: Enjoy dynamic dance and musical acts by local stars like Joanna Dong and Shigga Shay, alongside cultural troupes from Yunnan, China. Mediacorp artistes and Getai singers add an extra sparkle to the festivities.

Amusement Rides: Thrill-seekers, this is for you. Attractions like the Double-Storey Horse Carousel, Euro Swing, and Mini Viking promise fun for all ages. Ticket charges apply.

Food Street: Indulge in a culinary adventure at the festival’s famous food stalls, offering a wide array of delicious treats.

With exciting displays, nightly performances, carnival rides, and yums for the tum, River Hongbao 2025 has everything you need to kick off your Lunar New Year celebrations.

Want to see more? To give you an idea of what to expect at River Hongbao 2025, check out the Instagram reel below for a recap of River Hongbao 2024.

River Hongbao 2025

Dates: Jan 27 to Feb 5, 2025

Location: Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

13. Take a Break at Lau Pa Sat (Now till Jan 26, 2025)

Escape the holiday chaos and soak up some festive cheer at Lau Pa Sat and participating Kopitiam outlets this season. From Dec 1, 2024 to Jan 26, 2025, enjoy an array of family-friendly activities, giveaways, and dining deals designed to help you "Take A Break" from holiday stress.

Here are some holiday highlights at Lau Pa Sat:

Christmas Carousel Ride (Dec 1–26): Treat the little ones to a magical carousel ride in the heart of this iconic hawker market. Simply spend $10 at Food Folks or Lau Pa Sat (max two receipts) to redeem a free ride.

Human Claw Machine (Dec 20–27): Become the claw and snag prizes like vouchers and limited-edition goodies worth up to $100 with just $10 spent.

Sure-Win Gashapon Machine: Spend $20 at Food Folks to enjoy a fun spin and win exciting prizes!

Dining Deals to Indulge In

Dining Deals to Indulge In Take A Break Sundays (Every Sun, Dec 1 – Jan 26): Feast on Michelin-recommended dishes like Pin Wei’s Prawn Chee Cheong Fun and Warong Pak Sapari’s Mee Soto at 50% off.

Festive Lucky Draw: Spend $8 via the FairPrice Group app for a chance to win up to $8,000 in Linkpoints.

14. Changi Festive Village and Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland (Now to Feb 16, 2025)

Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty at Changi Airport's Changi Festive Village, where Sanrio magic fills every corner! From Nov 1, 2024 to Feb 16, 2025, visitors can immerse themselves in Hello Kitty-themed festive fun with adorable attractions, exclusive merchandise, and interactive activities for all ages.

Start with the Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland in Terminal 3, featuring an 8-metre Hello Kitty topiary surrounded by fan-favourites like My Melody and Cinnamoroll. Snap Insta-worthy shots and even take a slide down a 7-metre rainbow!

On weekends, Hello Kitty fans can meet their favourite Sanrio characters in exclusive meet-and-greet sessions-just spend S$50 (S$80 in supermarkets and Jewel) in Changi's public areas to book a pass through the Changi App.

Explore the airport to spot Hello Kitty and friends in 15 festive displays across all terminals, from Hello Kitty in a rickshaw to a spinning Pompompurin.

For added fun, join the Sanrio-themed carnival at Terminal 3, where nine zones feature rides, games, and collectable Sanrio character merchandise. Plus, if you're up for some splash — tacular fun, don't miss the Cosmic HydroPark water park, also at T3!

Changi Festive Village and Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland

Dates: Nov 1, 2024 to Feb 16, 2025

Location: Changi Airport

15. Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art exhibition at the National Gallery (From Dec 2)

Immerse yourself in the rich history of Singapore's evolving identity through Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art, a new long-term exhibition at National Gallery Singapore. Opening on Dec 2, 2024, the exhibition kicks off with its first instalment, showcasing over 200 artworks and artefacts from the 19th century to the 1960s.

From vivid depictions of colonial Singapore in Market of the Tropics to P. Ramlee's iconic films in Community and Self, this exhibition weaves stories of trade, community, and identity through art. Don't miss the stunning centrepiece, Chen Wen Hsi's monumental Gibbons, newly restored and ready to captivate visitors.

The first part of Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art opens on Dec 2, 2024, while you can view the full exhibition from July 2025. Admission is free for Singaporeans and PRs, while foreigners can purchase general admission tickets from $20. Head to the revamped DBS Singapore Gallery and take a journey through Singapore's artistic heritage.

Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art exhibition at the National Gallery

Dates: From Dec 2, 2024

Location: National Gallery

Address: 1 St. Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957

16. Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown (Weekdays)

Are your weekdays dreary? Could they use some excitement?

Here's an idea for a delightful break from your daily routine-visit the Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown, perfect for a sneaky lunchtime shopping escape.

This unique event champions Singapore's vibrant indie scene, showcasing small, independent businesses that stand out with their one-of-a-kind offerings.

Why settle for branded, mass-produced items when you can explore and purchase from local artisans who bring much more character and charm to their products? Dive into a selection of handmade crafts, artisanal jewellery, and thoughtful gift ideas, all available during your lunch hour.

This pop-up is an excellent opportunity to support local entrepreneurs while finding unique treasures that are not available in mainstream stores.

Take a break, step out, and enjoy a refreshing midday browse that supports local businesses and rejuvenates your day!

Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown

Dates: Weekdays

Time: 10 am – 3 pm

Venue: Crane Living @ OUE Downtown

17. Makers' Market (various dates)

Everyone's favourite pop-up handmade market Makers' Market always has something up their sleeves, from artisanal crafts to handmade lifestyle products. Some of my favourite bags, pins and other little trinkets have come from Makers' Markets around Singapore.

Check out these markets you can look forward to in 2025:

Makers’ Market Dates Time Parade @ Queensway Shopping Centre 4 Nov 2024 – 26 Jan 2025 12 – 8 pm PLQ Plaza Apr to Oct 2025, Friday – Sunday 11 am – 9 pm Katong Joo Chiat Saturdays 11 am – 7 pm Pushcarts by PARADE @ PLQ MALL Daily 11 am – 10 pm

Free pet events in Singapore

1. SPCA Adoption Drive (Jan 11)

SPCA is close to my heart because it’s where I adopted my own kitty (you can see her in my guide to pet birthday cakes in Singapore!).

Usually, as was my own experience too, SPCA’s shelter animals are only available for viewing by appointment. But every once in a while, they open their doors to the public for walk-ins.

This month, that day is Jan 11, 2025, Saturday, from 11 am to 3 pm. Head on down to SPCA between these hours to meet the friendly cattos, doggos and more up for adoption!

Alternatively, you can also get a sneak peek of the furry friends over at SPCA's Adoption Gallery.

SPCA Adoption Drive

Date: Saturday, Jan 11, 2025

Time: 11 am – 3 pm

Location: SPCA, 50 Sungei Tengah Road, S699012

No sign-ups required.

2. Toa Payoh West-Thomson Pets Fiesta (Jan 11)

Calling all pet lovers! On Saturday, Jan 11, 2025, from 2 pm to 6 pm, head down to Soo Chow Walk Park for the Toa Payoh West-Thomson Pets Fiesta. This paw-some event promises an afternoon of fun, learning, and bonding for you and your furry (or feathered) friends.

Here's what you can expect:

Adoptable dogs: Meet adorable pups looking for their forever homes. Who knows, you might find your perfect companion!

Bird gathering: Feathered friends unite! It’s a treat for bird enthusiasts to meet and share their passion.

Furry games: Let your pets try out obstacle courses and temptation trails — it's fun and great exercise!

Pet dental workshop: Learn from experts how to keep your pet’s teeth in tip-top shape.

Pro tip: Arrive early to secure a spot for your favourite activities!

Toa Payoh West-Thomson Pets Fiesta

Date: Saturday, Jan 11, 2025

Time: 11 am – 3 pm

Location: Soo Chow Walk Park

3. Crane's Pets and Food Weekend - CNY Edition (Jan 11 and 12)

Calling all furry and feathered friends! This month, Crane at Joo Chiat is opening up their doors to you for a pawsome Chinese New Year festive fair full of yummy treats, fun playtime, and cute pet accessories.

There'll be food vendors for the humans too, so you and your pet can enjoy the day out with both hearts and tummies full. Like many of the other weekend fairs on this list, all vendors at Pets Weekend will be small businesses in Singapore.

Crane’s Pets and Food Weekend: CNY Edition

Dates: Jan 11 and 12, 2025

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647

4. Pets and Plants Extravaganza 2025 (Jan 17 – 19)

Have green thumbs? Love animals? Listen up. The Pets and Plants Extravaganza is back and bigger than ever, taking over the Suntec Convention Centre Halls 401/402 from Jan 17 to 19, 2025. This exciting event is the perfect way to combine your love for plants and pets in one fun-filled weekend. Here are some highlights you can look forward to:

Exotic plant displays: Marvel at stunning collections of exotic plants and vivarium showcases that will inspire your next home garden project or terrarium creation.

Educational talks: Learn from experts about caring for your plants and creating harmonious spaces for pets and greenery alike.

Pawsome pet products: Treat your furry companions to a fantastic selection of must-haves, from premium pet treats to the latest accessories.

This event isn't just about shopping — it's a celebration of the love we share for pets and plants. With a vibrant lineup of local and international vendors, there's plenty to explore, whether you're looking to pamper your pets or spruce up your home with greenery.

Pets and Plants Extravaganza 2025

Dates: Jan 17 – 19, 2025

Venue: Suntec Convention Centre Halls 401/402

Address: 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

Free performances and programmes in Singapore

1. Swee Lee Clarke Quay Activities: Open Mic Night, Pentatonic Improvisation, Trivia Night (Jan 16, 21, 22)

Looking for a fun evening in Singapore this month? Head to Swee Lee Clarke Quay! They’re hosting a music trivia night, open mic night, and a songwriting workshop.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay’s Open Mic Night (Jan 16, 7 pm): There’s something magical about live music. Couple that with an open mic night, and you’re set up for a night of musical discovery and excitement. Experience the magic at Swee Lee Clarke Quay with an evening of passion and talent as handpicked local musicians take the stage. From acoustic to indie and soulful ballads, these captivating performances will leave you mesmerised.

Workshop: Pentatonic Improvisation (Jan 21, 7 pm): Always wanted to learn how to improvise on a guitar? The pentatonic scale may give you your foot in. At this workshop, get expert guidance, learn practical exercises, and make use of the opportunity to network with fellow music lovers.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay Music Trivia Night (Jan 22 at 7 pm): Whether you’re a pop aficionado or a rock ‘n’ roll historian, this event is perfect for testing your music knowledge with trivia questions covering a range of genres and eras.

Swee Lee at Clarke Quay: Blk 3B River Valley Road #01-06 Singapore, Singapore 179021

2. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: All Things New 2025 (Jan 1 – 31)

New year, new music! Celebrate up and coming artists as they showcase unreleased tracks and reimagined favourites this January at the Esplanade’s stages. Here are some acts I’m excited about:

Sam Vishal (Jan 12): Dive into an electrifying night with Sam Vishal as he brings youthful energy and raw emotion through his indie originals and top hits, redefining the indie music scene with passion and creativity.

Martin Spacely (Jan 30): Experience blue-collar rapper Martin Spacely’s raw storytelling as he debuts Cruisin’ On By, joined by Singapore's Hip-Hop talents and a live band for a powerful celebration of life, resilience, and hope.

3. Jazz for Curious Listeners (Now – March 15, 2025)

Dive into the world of jazz with this free introductory workshop series hosted by the Music Improvisation Collective (MIC).

A 6-part series, these monthly sessions will introduce the wonders of jazz and improvisation to music lovers of all levels. Feel free to bring along your instrument if you'd like to join the jamming segment!

MIC promotes community-based music improvisation, offering a safe and supportive space for everyone to experiment and play. Whether you're a seasoned musician or a beginner, this is the perfect opportunity to explore jazz in a non-judgemental environment.

Sign up for the sessions at the links below:

Jazz for Curious Listeners: Jazz improvisation, Part 4/6 (Jan 11)

Jazz for Curious Listeners: Latin and Fusion Jazz, Part 5/6 (Feb 22)

Jazz for Curious Listeners: Jazz Alive! Jam!, Part 6/6 (March 15)

Jazz for Curious Listeners

Date: Sept 14, 2024 – March 15, 2025

Time: 4 pm – 530 pm

Venue: National Library Building, Level 1, Lobby

Address: 100 Victoria Street Singapore, 188064

4. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Cafe at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage — some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 – 11 pm (Doors open at 7 pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Register here: Jan 12, Jan 19, Jan 26

Free community events in Singapore

1. Growth Circles (Jan 15, 20, 21)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives — but everyone deserves them.

That's why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, 2-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It's about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here's how a month’s worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Event Date and time Venue Registration Growth Circle 15 January’25 (Cairnhill CC) 15 Jan 2025, 730 pm Cairnhill Community Club, 1 Anthony Road Community Lab #01-05 Singapore, Singapore 229944 Register here. More Than Words: A Talk on the Psychology of Communication Struggle 20 Jan 2025, 730 pm Cairnhill Community Club, 1 Anthony Road Community Lab #01-05 Singapore, Singapore 229944 Register here. Growth Circle 21 January’25 (Online) 21 Jan 2025, 730 pm Online Register here.

2. Make friends with Friendzone (Jan 20, 22)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder — not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app-filtering out any creeps, of course — and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships. They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, there are two free Friendzone sessions planned at the time of writing:

Session Date and time Venue and address Mind The Gap (Men-Only) – A Conversation with Youths & Mid-Career Adults Jan 20, 2025, 730 – 930 pm NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard Room 801 (Level 8) Singapore, 018989 Friendzone: A Htht on All Things Marriage Jan 22, 2025, 730 – 930 pm Workcentral – Premier Co-Working Space & Office Rentals in Singapore, 190 Clemenceau Avenue #06-01 Singapore, 239924

Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

3. Zalora's Snap and Drop Programme

Zalora is extending its Snap and Drop Programme, a programme that lets you donate your unwanted clothing to reduce the amount of apparel that ends up in landfills. On top of that, you'll receive a $10 cashback voucher from Zalora for each clothing drop you make. How does it work? It's pretty simple:

Pack your clothes, shoes, bags and more-basically any fabric item.

Snap a photo of your bag of unwanted fabric items in front of the collection box at any of these drop-off locations.

Drop your items into the collection box. You'll also want to note down the collection box number (SG0XXX) on the front of the box.

Fill in this form to get your cashback! You can only redeem this once a month, and the cashback expires in one month.

For this initiative, Zalora is partnering with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysia-based zero waste textile collector. They'll sort the donated items and resell the apparel in good condition while refurbishing, upcycling, recycling, or even reprocessing the poorer condition items into fuels.

Free learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement events in Singapore

1. Free Public Speaking Courses @ Jurong Green CC (Jan 24)

Hone your public speaking skills with the Jurong Green English Toastmaster Club. This toastmasters club meets once or twice a month at Jurong Green Community Club to deliver their prepared speeches, practise some impromptu speaking, and get constructive feedback. You also get to network with like-minded folks and practise both speaking and leadership skills.

Gain your Confidence Today: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC

Date and time: Jan 24, 2025, 730 – 930 pm

Venue: Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02

Address: 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520

2. HeadHunt Postgraduate Fair (Jan 18)

Thinking of taking your career to the next level or pursuing a new passion? Don't miss the HeadHunt Postgraduate Fair 2025 happening on 18 Jan 2025 at the Raffles City Convention Centre. This event offers a one-stop platform to explore MBA, Masters, and continuing education programmes from both local and international institutions.

What to expect:

38 Postgraduate Booths: Meet representatives from 30 institutions, including local universities, overseas institutions, and private education providers, to learn more about the programmes they offer.

7 Masterclass Sessions: Gain valuable insights in 40-minute sessions designed to give you a deeper understanding of postgraduate education and how it can support your personal and professional growth.

Your free entry ticket gives you:

Full access to the Postgraduate Fair on the day.

Exclusive entry to Masterclass sessions to enhance your understanding of postgraduate opportunities.

HeadHunt Postgraduate Fair

Date and time: Jan 18, 2025, 1030 am – 5 pm

Venue: Raffles City Convention Centre, Level 4

Address: 252 North Bridge Road Singapore, 179103

3. Breakthrough Toastmasters Chapter Meeting (Jan 22)

If you've always wanted to upgrade your public speaking skills but don't know where to start, Breakthrough Toastmasters Club is one good option to consider.This is a supportive space for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Breakthrough Toastmasters Chapter Meeting

Date and time: Jan 22, 2025, 730 – 930 pm

Venue: YMCA

Address: 1 Orchard Road, Singapore, 238824 (exact location will be given after registration)

4. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (various dates)

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only-Geylang Red-Light District Walking Tour, anyone?

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are not ticketed, you're strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour. Their tipping guidelines are $20 for a satisfactory guide, $20+ for a guide who exceeds expectations, and $30 for an outstanding guide.

5. My Community Heritage Tours (weekends)

If you're keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community, a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

6. Get Professional by NLB (various dates)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their Get Professional series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work — all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View the various NLB Get Professional series sessions lined up for you this month. Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their Get Professional X TOYL series are for participants aged 50 years old and up.

7. Future of Work by NLB (various dates)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work. These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

For more details, view this month's Future of Work sessions. Like NLB's Get Professional series, some of the Future of Work events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as Future of Work X TOYL on their page.

Free fitness, dance, and wellness events in Singapore

1. Pay What You Wish Yoga (Jan 12)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2Zlr8nybo1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This month, there's 1 session you can sign up for:

Hatha Flow with Beatrice - Jan 12, 2025

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Date and time: Dec 8 and 15, 2024, 1030 am

Venue: Mudita Yoga SG

Address: 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

Mat and props are provided.

Arrive 10 minutes before class starts.

2. Let's Meditate Singapore (Sundays)

Meditating is hard. Anyone who's tried it can attest to the surprising difficulty of being present. That's why sometimes we need a little help from seasoned meditators with years of experience.

With Let's Meditate Singapore, start every Sunday morning off on the right foot with a free guided 'Sahaja Yoga' online meditation class. Sahaja Yoga is a gentle, beginner-friendly technique that's always free.

In these weekly sessions, let experienced volunteers guide you through a 9-step "self-realisation" guided meditation to get you started followed by a 3-step "balancing" guided meditation to stay in the present and distance yourself from unnecessary or unproductive worries and concerns about the past and future.

Sessions are conducted online every Sunday at 945 am using the same Zoom link. Sign up at the link below!

Let's Meditate Singapore

Date and time: Sundays at 945 am

Venue: Online at this link https://zoom.us/j/9181716151

Join via laptop for the best experience.

3. Puma Run Club (Saturdays)

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals.

Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you’d pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there’ll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who’ll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less.

After you’re done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time: Saturdays, 7 – 10 pm

Venue: Esplanade Park

Address: Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore Singapore, 039802

4. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek — that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7 – 10 pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

