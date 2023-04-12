The milk dilemma: How much is too much for your toddler's diet

As a parent, you want to make sure that your child is getting all the nutrients they need to grow up healthy and strong, and milk is often an important part of a baby’s diet.

But what happens when your child turns one? Do the rules change? The answer is yes, the rules do change, and it can be difficult to know how much milk your child needs at each stage of their development. The rules about how much milk a toddler should drink can be confusing, and they can change as your child grows older.

Starting at around 12 months of age, your child’s diet should begin to include a wider variety of foods, and they can begin to drink less milk.

How much milk should my toddler drink?

PHOTO: Pixabay

As a parent, you might be wondering how much milk your toddler needs to drink. According to Healthline, toddlers under two years old should drink two to three cups of whole milk per day, while children 2 to 5 years old should drink two to two and half cups of low-fat or skim milk per day.

However, it’s important to note that these are general guidelines and your toddler’s specific needs may vary based on their age, weight, and other factors.

What kind of milk is recommended?

In terms of the type of milk your toddler can drink, whole milk is recommended for toddlers under two years old because it contains more fat, which is important for their growth and development. Children over two years old can switch to low-fat or skim milk, which is lower in fat and calories.

However, if your toddler is not gaining weight properly, your paediatrician may recommend that they continue to drink whole milk until they reach a healthy weight.

How often should my toddler drink milk?

It’s also important to consider how often your toddler should drink milk. While milk is a good source of nutrients, drinking too much of it can lead to a decreased appetite for other foods and can even cause iron-deficiency anaemia.

Healthline recommends that toddlers drink no more than two cups of milk per day and that they get the rest of their nutrients from a variety of foods.

Breastfeeding toddler

PHOTO: Unsplash

In addition to milk, some toddlers may still be breastfeeding. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a baby’s life, followed by continued breastfeeding for at least one year or longer as mutually desired by the mother and baby.

If you are breastfeeding your toddler, you may be wondering how often they should be breastfed. According to HealthyChildren.org, breastfed babies typically feed on demand, which means they should be fed whenever they show signs of hunger, such as rooting or sucking on their hands.

As your toddler gets older, they may breastfeed less frequently and for shorter periods of time.

If your toddler only wants to drink milk, it’s natural to feel concerned about their nutrition. Offering too much milk or formula can actually make the problem worse, as it can cause your child to eat less food overall. This can lead to a lack of variety in their diet, which may result in nutrient deficiencies.

However, it’s important to note that drinking milk is a natural behaviour for young children, and it can provide important nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D.

To encourage your child to eat a more balanced diet, experts recommend offering less milk, rather than more, and gradually introducing a wider variety of healthy foods into their diet. They also suggest offering cow’s milk in a cup instead of a bottle, as this can help to reduce your child’s reliance on milk as a source of comfort.

In summary, it’s important to provide your toddler with the right amount and type of milk for their age and needs. With patience and persistence, you can help your child develop healthy eating habits that will set them up for a lifetime of good health.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.