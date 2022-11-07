Mina Kaye makes a comeback with Sight Lines Productions to celebrate its big 10 year anniversary

“Vibrant, energetic and entertaining” – these are the three words Derrick Chew, Director & Producer at Sight Lines Productions, and Mina Kaye, renowned musical theatre performer, used to describe their first collaboration The Mina Kaye Show in 2014. Now, the duo is back presenting the highly-anticipated Mina Kaye: Live In Concert on Nov 18, 2022 at the Drama Centre Theatre.

A classier, more mature and intimate look into Mina’s life, Mina Kaye: Live In Concert might be one-night only performance, but has been months in the making. Set to feature show-stopping ballads and toe-tapping musical tunes, don’t miss Mina’s iconic diva impersonations of legends such as Shirley Bassey, Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland, derived from her role of Little Voice in Pangdemonium’s The Rise And Fall of Little Voice. This performance snagged her the Best Actress award at the 15th Life! Theatre Awards!

An incredible actress, dancer and an even better vocalist, the triple treat Mina Kaye is the definition of self-built in our books. Her 2014 one-woman show, ‘The Mina Kaye Show’, helped to raise funds for her Masters in Musical Theatre at The Boston Conservatory. Now, she has gone on to appear in over 20 musicals including RENT, The Wild Party, and Into the Woods, and stands as one of the most powerful performers in Singapore. She has also left the mark of her incredible talent in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and London.

Having produced the very first The Mina Kaye Show back in 2014, what better way for Derrick to bring back this incredible concert? Turning 10 years-old this year, Sight Lines Production has recently become known for theatrical gameplay Time Heist, and The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure. Derrick says, “when I first launched Sight Lines, I started with a sort of musical theatre parody concert, so it I thought it was fitting to [honour] the past 10 years by returning to the same concept. I’ve been nudging Mina to bring the show back ever since 2014, this time she was available, the venue was available and the team was available so things just aligned.”

In the upcoming musical concert, the star delves into more intimate topics like being a mother, and connects with the audience though a storytelling and reflecting on anecdotes. “It’s basically my journey in this industry through the songs that I’m performing. I want to share that everyone has their own unique paths and it doesn’t mean that one is less successful than the other. I want to create this positivity and drive for the audience to pursue their own paths in whichever industry they choose to be in,” elaborates Mina.

The concert is a team-effort this time, featuring a 4-piece band with music direction by Joanne Ho, known for her contribution in the LKY the Musical, as well as guest performances by Peter Ong (Company, A Singaporean in Paris), Seong Hui Xuan (Rent, Spring Awakening), Vanessa Kee (Urinetown, Spoonful of Sherman), Tiara Yap (Into the Woods, Working) and a special guest performer to be revealed at the concert. These are all people who Mina says has had a journey with her and deserve to be recognised and seen.

But the partnership doesn’t end here. In an initiative that Sight Lines is calling Steps to Broadway, we see the impactful trio of Joanne Ho (music), Mina Kaye (acting) and Seong Hui Xuan (dance) as mentors and teachers. In Singapore’s only year-long integrated musical theatre training programme, the trio guides students to become a multifaceted performer through the integration of their skills into award-winning performances.

Whichever level you might be at – from basic, to intermediate, or advanced – the course is tailored and designed for the performer inside you. Complete the courses and you might just get the opportunity to perform in a cabaret showcase!

Mina Kaye: Live in Concert by Sight Lines Productions runs on Nov 18, 2022, at Drama Centre Theatre, National Library Level 3, 100 Victoria St, #03-01 National Library, Singapore 188064. Tickets are priced from $55 and are available here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.