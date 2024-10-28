Mini Countryman C now on sale in Singapore

Mini Asia has announced the availability of the Countryman C for purchase in Singapore, combining driving comfort and spacious room with a three-cylinder gasoline engine.

The Countryman C is the latest variant to join the all-new Countryman lineup, which was launched in Singapore earlier in July 2024, and is 130mm longer and 80mm taller than its predecessor.

In its exterior, in a move typical of the brand, short overhangs underline the vehicle's agile character. Piano Black roof rails are now standard, promising to aid those who enjoy transporting items atop of their car roofs.

The Countryman C also boasts 202mm of ground clearance, which, in combination with its dynamic chassis, is claimed to help it cope with uneven roads. The crossover also gets 18-inch wheels in an Asteroid Spoke design as standard.

The Countryman C's spacious interior can accommodate up to five adults, with the rear seats able to move up to 13cm for extra legroom or more cargo space. Furthermore, the rear seat backrest can be folded down for a trunk volume of between 450-litres to 1,460 litres.

In addition, central in its minimalistic interior design is a round OLED touch display with a diameter of 240mm that allows all infotainment and assistance systems to be controlled via touch or voice command. Its cockpit appearance can be changed via the Min Experience Modes, and all driving functions can be controlled via the Mini toggle bar.

The Countryman C's 1.5-litre TwinPower Turbo petrol engine has a power output of 90kW (121bhp) and 230Nm of torque, and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, allowing the car to go from 0-100km/h in 10.5 seconds. Its power figures make it eligible for a Category A COE in Singapore.

Car model Price as of press time (COE inclusive) MINI Countryman C $242,888

[[nid:707034]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.