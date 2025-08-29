Mini Labubu dolls out now in Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia

Labubu fans, here's something else you can add to your collection.

Pop Mart has launched mini Labubus in a blind box series called The Monsters Pin For Love vinyl plush pendant.

In Singapore, these were made available on online shopping platform Lazada from today (Aug 29), 10am onwards.

The downsized version of the popular toy was also launched on the same date on Lazada in Malaysia and Philippines at local time 10am, as well as Thailand and Vietnam at local time 9am.

A single box costs $18.90 while a whole set consisting of 14 boxes will go for $264.60.

The blind box series is out of stock on Singapore's Lazada platform, as of the time of writing.

Fans looking for other kinds of Labubu merchandise can also look forward to the Uniqlo x The Monsters UT collection, which will launch on Sept 5.

This collection will include 14 designs for women and girls featuring graphic T-shirts and sweatshirts. Prices range from $14.90 to $39.90.

For the uninitiated, Labubu is a devilish creature that is part of Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung's story series, The Monsters, which he created back in 2015.

While Labubu has been a well-loved character for years, its popularity boomed when Blackpink member Lisa as well as other celebrities were spotted with the toy.

melissateo@asiaone.com