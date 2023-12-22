Mini Pitstop pop-up store opens in Holland Village

Mini has opened up a pop-up store, called the Mini Pitstop, at the new One Holland Village shopping mall. The store is open from 11am to 9pm daily, and offers merchandise like apparel and accessories from the Mini Lifestyle Collection to purchase, as well as the opportunity to test drive a range of Mini’s latest models.

Mini will showcase three models at Mini Pitstop: the Mini One 3-Door Frozen Brass Edition, the Mini One 5-Door Undaunted Package, and the Mini Cooper S Clubman. A number of cars will also be available on site for test drives, and customers can specify a customised test drive route to their preference.

As well, the Mini Pitstop allows Mini fans and enthusiasts to browse through the Mini Lifestyle Collection of latest merchandise, including items like apparels, bags, accessories and even folding bicycles. There is also a lounge area with refreshments for visitors to relax and chill out.

Eurokars Habitat, Mini’s official distributor in Singapore, says that the Mini Pitstop offers a preview of the ugraded Mini showroom along Leng Kee Road which will be revamped in 2024. The new showroom will feature the Retail.Next concept that will provide a cosy and inviting environment for customers to soak in the Mini brand.

Mini Pitstop by Eurokars Habitat is located at #01-08 One Holland Village, 7 Holland Village Way, Singapore 275748.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.