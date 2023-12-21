What to do this weekend (Dec 22 to 24)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Public Garden

Doing some last minute Christmas shopping? Check out the Christmas edition of Public Garden at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre this weekend.

This market brings together independent brands from across Asia offering a colourful variety of artisan goods, from quirky knick knacks to bags, accessories, earrings, goodies for your furkids, home decor items, and much more. The best part? Admission is free!

Dec 23 to 24, 2023. Find out more here

2. TurboCharged

Rev up your Christmas weekend with a one-of-a-kind experience at Marina Bay this weekend.

TurboCharged is an immersive go-kart arena that invites you to live out your F1 dreams on a 480m track with 12 corners, set against the stunning backdrop of Marina Bay. You can also take a break from the adrenaline-packed action and chill at the rooftop deck with tasty F&B offerings for an impromptu picnic.

Till Dec 31, 2023. Find out more here or here

3. The Journey Onwards

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0oGjDgxVbm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Step into a whimsical candy wonderland at Singapore Sports Hub this weekend with The Journey Onwards.

You're invited to marvel at magical Christmas displays where sugary wonders and gingerbread men come to life, get active with a Christmas-themed fitness session, enjoy a magical meet-and-greet with Santa, and much more.

Till Dec 31, 2023. Find out more here

4. Kiztopia Jewel

Check out Kiztopia's newly opened playground at Jewel Changi. Located inside the new Toys "R" Us in Jewel, this aviation-themed wonderland boasts unique features such as a giant plane structure for your kids to explore and a larger-than-life boarding pass where you can snap photos for lasting memories.

Other highlights include a colossal funnel slide that descends into an ocean ball pit, an interactive ball-shooting game wall, trampolines, and challenging obstacle courses that will keep your kids entertained for ages. Find out more here

5. SportSG: 50 Years in Covers

Travel back in time and celebrate 50 years of sporting history with Sport Singapore's sport heritage exhibition.

You're invited to explore the vibrant Singapore sports scene via panel installations that pay homage to significant sporting milestones from the past five decades depicted through 320 magazine covers.

Some highlights include the opening of the National Stadium back in 1973, Ang Peng Siong's celebration after becoming the world's fastest 50m freestyle in 1982, and Southeast Asia's discus king James Wong in his heyday in the 1990s.

In collaboration with the National Heritage Board, the exhibition also displays reprints of two valuable copies of The Sportsman Magazine, reproduced from originals housed in the National Museum of Singapore.

Till Jan 10, 2024. Find out more here

