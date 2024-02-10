Mini reveals more details of the Cooper S and Cooper C

MINI has revealed new details of the combustion-powered MINI Cooper C and MINI Cooper S, after having revealed the MINI Cooper Electric in September 2023.

The MINI Cooper C will offer a total of 154bhp and 230Nm of peak torque from its 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine. These figures allow it to sprint from zero to 100km/h in 7.7 seconds.

The more powerful MINI Cooper S, meanwhile, will get a total output of 201bhp and deliver a peak torque of 300Nm from its two-litre, four-cylinder engine. This output will see the hatch sprinting to 100km/h from a standstill in 6.6 seconds.

On the exterior, the MINI Cooper S differs from the MINI Cooper Electric with its filigree contour grille, although the horizontal strut that cuts across the grille has been retained.

Both the MINI Cooper S and Cooper C will get horizontal LED daytime running lights as standard, although three selectable light signatures for the daytime running lights are also offered alongside redesigned matrix lights at the rear. The new MINI Cooper S also now neatly hides away its tailpipes at the rear.

In the cabin, the MINI Cooper also continues to feature the firm's new steering wheel and MINI toggle bar alongside a 9.4-inch round OLED display. The new toggle bar also now houses the car's gear selector, so space on the centre console has now been freed for the firm's new Wireless Charging Shelf 2.0 which stores and wirelessly charges smartphones.

Both the MINI Cooper S and Cooper C will feature an Intelligent Personal Assistant that takes the form of a car-like avatar or the digital MINI companion Spike. Users will be able to utilise the assistant to control a wide range of vehicle functions including entertainment settings as well as navigation and telephony functions.

Both cars will be available in trims including Essential, Classic, Favoured, and JCW, and MINI will additionally be offering customers a choice of four different roof colours.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.

