The Minions go on vacation in Freeny's Hidden Dissectibles from Mighty Jaxx

Our favourite yellow henchmen are going for a beach holiday! Mighty Jaxx is launching a Minions blind box figurine collection featuring artist Jason Freeny’s signature skeletal touch.

The Freeny’s Hidden Dissectibles: Minions (Vacay Edition) includes several different Minions all dressed up for the beach:

Beach Party Jerry

DJ Carl

Fruit Hat Stuart

Vacation Phil

Hula Dave

Evil Minion

King Bob

PHOTO: Mighty Jaxx Website

Among the seven designs, the adorable King Bob is an “ultra rare” find. This means that collectors will really have to hunt for him, because there’s a slim chance of finding King Bob!

What’s more, if you’ve ever wondered what the insides of a Minion look like, now you can find out! Each figurine has a split design that shows off the bones and guts of the beloved character.

Each figurine in the collection comes in a four-inch Vinyl Blind Box and retails for US$12.99 (S$17.50). Fans can also choose to purchase a tray of six figurines for US$74.99.

The Freeny’s Hidden Dissectibles: Minions (Vacay Edition) drops on Dec 31, 2022, and is available for order on the Mighty Jaxx website.