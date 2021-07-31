Mirror skin is the K-beauty trend that's hot right now

Move over glass skin, the K-beauty trend of the moment is mirror skin. And no one wears this trend better than our favourite K-pop beauties like Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation), Rose (Blackpink) and Dahyun (Twice). ICYDK: Dahyun is well-known for her tofu-like complexion, and has been said to only use sunscreen and no base makeup because her skin is so dewy and flawless.
While both glass skin and mirror skin beauty trends are about achieving a smooth and supple complexion, the key difference is that glass skin focuses on the clarity of the skin while mirror skin takes it up a notch, not only focusing on a smooth and clear complexion but also on that undeniable and enviable glow.
In short, mirror skin is as literal as it sounds, where skin is so well-hydrated, smooth and glowy that it is almost reflective, just like the reflection of a mirror.
And like its glass skin counterpart, mirror skin is also skincare-based, centering around a skincare regimen that includes toners, essences, serums, moisturisers, peels and masks to get your complexion radiant and plumped with moisture.
Besides hydrant-rich serums and moisturisers, the key is also in incorporating weekly exfoliation or gentle peels to slough off dead skin cells, eliminating skin roughness so that the skin surface is smooth. This allows the light to better reflect off the surface, which gives skin that instant glow.
At the same time, it’s also about infusing skin with moisture and locking it in. Look out for active ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid in your serums and moisturisers to keep skin clear, bright and well-hydrated.
12 beauty essentials to work that mirror skin trend
From moisturisers to facial oils and serums, these products will help you achieve smooth, glowing, mirror-worthy skin.
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream, $76
A moisture magnet that hydrates the skin from deep within, thanks to the use of both high and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, Damask rose extract and a new time-release technology that ensures skin is continuously hydrated for up to 72 hours.
Available at Fresh boutiques, Sephora stores, Sephora.sg, TANGS at Tang Plaza,and Tangs.com
Est.Lab ActivCalm Skin Quenching Serum, $160
Like an energy drink for your skin, this thirst-quenching serum contains a blend of electrolytes, amino acids, PCA (a humectant that retains moisture in skin) and saccharides for a holistic approach to hydration to keep skin infused with moisture. The result: A glowing, healthy and resilient complexion.
Available at Estetica Beauty Studios and Estlab.shop
Glowfully Deep Sea Glow Serum, $63
Its secret lies in the use of two marine-rich ingredients – antarcticine derived from the glaciers in Antarctica and velvet horn, a type of green seaweed. Along with snow fungus and niacinamide, this hydrates and soothes the skin, delivering a healthy and radiant glow on the surface at the same time.
Available at Glowfullyskin.com
Jung Beauty 2-Step Baby Pore Kit, $150 (comes with five sets)
A twice-weekly treat that promises to deeply cleanse the pores, refine skin texture and get complexion glowing. Start with the Pore Zero Bubble Pack and Pore Zero Sheet Mask to clean the pores from the inside-out, thanks to the reaction of the Bubble Pack’s sodium bicarbonate and the Mask’s Citric Acid.
Then, apply the Pore Zero Ampoule, enriched with skin-loving ingredients like a peptide complex, beta-glucan and edelweiss and centella asiatica extracts, to purify, nourish and tone the skin.
Available at Ksisters.sg
Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Glow Concentrate, $129
Its blend of three alpha hydroxyl acids and camellia yeast extract renews and refines the skin texture to reveal a smooth and luminous complexion. Plus, it’s packed with the iconic camellia alba PFA, a white camellia extract, to ensure skin remains plumped with hydration for a brilliant glow.
Available at Chanel Fragrance & Beauty boutiques, counters, via its E-concierge & home delivery services, and Tangs.com
Belif Aqua Bomb Vita Water Cream, $72
This moisture-rich brightening hydrator is enriched with vitamins C and E, along with a quadruple hyaluronic blend that bursts into vitamin-packed droplets upon application. Skin is instantly and intensely hydrated, while looking luminous and healthy.
Available at The Face Shop stores and Thefaceshop.com.sg
Jurlique Activating Water Essence, from $55
Give your dry and dehydrated skin a big dose of water with this moisture-boosting essence. Packed with marshmallow root extracts and the brand’s unique radiance blend of biodynamically grown botanicals – lavender, rose gallica and calendula, it hydrates the skin and locks in moisture for a smoother and healthier complexion.
Available at Jurlique concept stores, Store.Takashimaya.com.sg, Metro.com.sg and Tangs.com, and Jurlique official stores on Lazada.sgand Shopee.sg
Neal’s Yard Wild Rose Glow Facial Oil, $68
A dry (highly absorbable) oil that combines a blend of light oils – organic wild rosehip seed and grape seed, together with plant-derived fatty acids like shea butter and olive leaf extract to hydrate and nourish the skin, while leaving complexion with a soft luminosity.
Available at Neal’s Yard stores and counters
Elemis Superfood Facial Oil, $90
A nourishing facial oil that feeds your skin with a concentrated blend of nine essential oils, including antioxidant- and omega-rich broccoli, flax seed and daikon radish. Skin is smooth, supple and glowing with health.
Available at Elemis boutiques at #B1-15 Ion Orchard and #01-31 Raffles City, and Sg.elemis.com
Albion Excia Jet White Restart Serum, $125
Infused with jasmine flower and jujube extracts, as well as menthol, this lightweight pre-serum brightens the skin tone while tightening enlarged pores and enhancing its radiance.
Available at Albion counters at Takashimaya department store, Metro Paragon, Metro.com.sg and ONE Assembly Raffles City
Olay White Radiance Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Super Serum, $59.90
This lightweight serum quenches thirsty skin with a cocktail of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin E. Together these active ingredients hydrate the skin and strengthen its barrier to help you achieve that healthy, dewy glow.
Available at Watsons, Guardian and the Olay official store on Shopee.sg
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, $52
A skincare-makeup hybrid that not only hydrates and protects the skin with niacinamide, watermelon and hyaluronic acid, but also leaves complexion instantly dewy and bright.
Available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg
