Mirror skin is the K-beauty trend that's hot right now

Move over glass skin, the K-beauty trend of the moment is mirror skin. And no one wears this trend better than our favourite K-pop beauties like Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation), Rose (Blackpink) and Dahyun (Twice). ICYDK: Dahyun is well-known for her tofu-like complexion, and has been said to only use sunscreen and no base makeup because her skin is so dewy and flawless.

While both glass skin and mirror skin beauty trends are about achieving a smooth and supple complexion, the key difference is that glass skin focuses on the clarity of the skin while mirror skin takes it up a notch, not only focusing on a smooth and clear complexion but also on that undeniable and enviable glow.

In short, mirror skin is as literal as it sounds, where skin is so well-hydrated, smooth and glowy that it is almost reflective, just like the reflection of a mirror.

And like its glass skin counterpart, mirror skin is also skincare-based, centering around a skincare regimen that includes toners, essences, serums, moisturisers, peels and masks to get your complexion radiant and plumped with moisture.

Besides hydrant-rich serums and moisturisers, the key is also in incorporating weekly exfoliation or gentle peels to slough off dead skin cells, eliminating skin roughness so that the skin surface is smooth. This allows the light to better reflect off the surface, which gives skin that instant glow.

At the same time, it’s also about infusing skin with moisture and locking it in. Look out for active ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid in your serums and moisturisers to keep skin clear, bright and well-hydrated.

12 beauty essentials to work that mirror skin trend

From moisturisers to facial oils and serums, these products will help you achieve smooth, glowing, mirror-worthy skin.

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream, $76

PHOTO: Fresh

A moisture magnet that hydrates the skin from deep within, thanks to the use of both high and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, Damask rose extract and a new time-release technology that ensures skin is continuously hydrated for up to 72 hours.

Available at Fresh boutiques, Sephora stores, Sephora.sg, TANGS at Tang Plaza,and Tangs.com

Est.Lab ActivCalm Skin Quenching Serum, $160

PHOTO: Est.Lab

Like an energy drink for your skin, this thirst-quenching serum contains a blend of electrolytes, amino acids, PCA (a humectant that retains moisture in skin) and saccharides for a holistic approach to hydration to keep skin infused with moisture. The result: A glowing, healthy and resilient complexion.

Available at Estetica Beauty Studios and Estlab.shop

Glowfully Deep Sea Glow Serum, $63

PHOTO: Glowfully

Its secret lies in the use of two marine-rich ingredients – antarcticine derived from the glaciers in Antarctica and velvet horn, a type of green seaweed. Along with snow fungus and niacinamide, this hydrates and soothes the skin, delivering a healthy and radiant glow on the surface at the same time.

Available at Glowfullyskin.com