Mobile data roaming: What are your cheapest options when travelling

Instead of buying a separate SIM card or activating a special data plan, you can opt to rent a Wi-Fi router instead.

The main benefit is that the connection can be shared with multiple users, and you can stay contactable on your Singapore number while overseas.

The downside is that whoever carries the router effectively becomes the anchor- it’s hard to split up and wander independently.

Changi Recommends offers the most convenient rental option, because you can pick up and return your router at the airport itself.

Countries Costs Validity Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam $5/day N/A Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Philippines, China (no VPN), Sri Lanka $8/day N/A China (VPN), India $10/day N/A Australia, USA, UK, Europe, Brazil, Oman, Canada, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Qatar, Israel, Russia, Laos, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates $12/day N/A

Changi Recommends runs frequent sales, so pricing is subject to change. Always refer to changirecommends.com for the latest pricing

However, there are also alternative providers like Yourwifi or Y5Buddy, so it’s always worth comparison shopping. These companies do not have airport locations, so you’ll need to arrange for separate pickup and drop-off of your device.

OPTION 4: BUY A SPECIAL ROAMING SIM CARD

It’s possible to purchase a “roaming SIM” with generous data allowances and have it delivered to your home before you travel. Upon reaching your destination, simply pop it into your phone and enjoy data from the moment you land.