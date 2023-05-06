Modern 7-seaters: The SUV or the MPV?

Armed with two of Kia's largest and flashiest cars - the Sorento Hybrid and Carnival Diesel - we bicker about the best way to go about seating seven.

The need to transport your family will never go out of style. But the same probably cannot be said about the body style of the machine with which you do so.

Over the past decade, what we've seen is a blurring of lines: Traditional five-seater SUVs have suddenly sprouted an extra row, even as traditionally van-like MPVs have started gaining black plastic side skirts and bumpers, and curiously, more ground clearance.

There is nothing inherently wrong with that. Changing trends, after all, are part and parcel of any industry, and SUVs are hard to resist, too, when properly packaged. But the persisting presence of thoroughbred MPVs - and the new bars that they continue to set for passenger comfort - asks that we perhaps slow down and think about what exactly we value in a seven-seater. Time for a healthy little debate then…

Design debate

Matt: The Sorento Hybrid is a machine you'd never dread to walk up to in your carpark (or garage) every morning.

The term 'handsome' is thrown about too often, and with too much vagueness, so I'll try to be more specific: It is well proportioned from just about every angle, from its trapezoidal 'Tiger Nose' grille that neatly integrates its head lights and DRLs into a single frame, to its large but not overblown wheel arches, to its sharp side profile.

Both the Sorento Hybrid (left) and Carnival Diesel boast handsome and recognisable styling. PHOTO: sgCarMart

The rear is just as modern-looking as the front, thanks to those split vertical tail lamps, which is not a design cue commonly found among cars today. In all, the Sorento shows that controversial and overwrought styling isn't required to turn heads and stand out.

Jeremy: Well, the Kia Carnival might not be considered 'handsome' in that criteria, but its boxy profile and sizeable dimensions give it plenty of road presence. Kia calls it a 'grand utility vehicle' or GUV, and it is essentially an MPV that resembles an SUV. Since such body styles are rare, you can't help but take a second look.

Helping jazz things up are the unique DRL signature, splashes of chrome, sharp lines, and black rims. Check out how the Carnival's tyres fill its wheel wells - this gives the car an even more 'planted' appearance, which you wouldn't expect a family mover to have.

Thanks to its standout design, the Carnival (left) could easily be mistaken as an SUV, too. PHOTO: sgCarMart

One of the most convenient features about the Carnival is its powered sliding doors. So, passengers will have easier ingress/egress, even in tight carparks. But the coolest thing about this GUV is the fact that when you alight from it, you look like a boss!

On-board accommodations

Matt: I know you think that a seven-seater SUV is not as adept at ferrying passengers as a seven-seater MPV. But surprisingly, there are far fewer compromises than you might expect in the third row of the Sorento Hybrid. For starters, it doesn't just get its own dedicated air-conditioning; it gets its own dedicated air-conditioning controls for fan speed! How many MPVs actually have that?

Unless you're well above 1.75 metres tall, the last row is also fine for most of the journeys that will be done in this car: Within Singapore. And let's be real: The last row is typically given to the kids, who will most certainly be comfortable here. It's even suitable for affixing booster seats, since the Sorento has ISOFIX points on every passenger seat.

Matt demonstrates how the Sorento Hybrid's third-row easily accommodates occupants up to 1.75m tall. PHOTO: sgCarMart

In the many scenarios during which one only needs to transport five, the Sorento is even more competent. Heaving items in and out of its boot, for instance, is much easier because of the relatively high load height, which is positioned at waist-level.

Although there are no captain's chairs in the second row, this is by no measure a compromised way to travel. It is no exaggeration to say that passengers can still stretch out here while enjoying either the panoramic sunroof, or the retractable window shades - depending on how the weather is like that day.

Stuck in the sweltering heat, Jeremy looks on enviously as Matt cools off by turning down the temperature in the third-row. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Having a proper bench also means that if you have to transport five regularly, the third row can be left stowed away to create the cavernous boot I mentioned, which has a capacity of 608 litres in this configuration.

Jeremy: Having sat in the Sorento's third-row myself, I'll concede it's not that bad. But hold on, don't get too excited. While it is true that journeys in Singapore are typically short and being 'stuck' back there isn't so bad, I still prefer being in the Carnival's last row - even if it doesn't have its own climate zone.

The Carnival is a proper seven-seater and as such, adults will be comfier here, especially on road trips. Also, accessing these seats is made easier by the wide gap between the captain's chairs. Getting in and out of here is less of a squeeze.

Comfy captain's chairs ensured that Matt (left) fell asleep quickly - no explanations needed. PHOTO: sgCarMart

The Carnival's flexibility adds to its appeal. Even with the third-row of seats deployed, boot space remains generous. Plus, since the compartment is deep, whatever you place back here, be it luggage, sports equipment or your shopping, it will be less prone to getting tossed about. And when you need a longer and flatter loadspace, the rear seats are easily stowed as well.

Of course, the best seats in the rear are the aforementioned captain's chairs and their extendable leg rests. Imagine lounging in one of these on your next driveaway. Or even during your daily commute - talk about stress relief on the go!

Matt (left) looks sceptical at first, but Jeremy (right) knows he's actually quite impressed with the Carnival's carrying capacity. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Driving dynamics

Matt: Speaking of stress-relief, the Sorento Hybrid is fuss-free to pilot. Climb aboard and once you hit the road, you will find that you have a commanding view of traffic ahead. Kia's engineers have created a driving position from which the hunkering SUV feels easy to position, no doubt aided by its boxy bonnet. What's more, the steering is light and decently quick for such a large vehicle.

Even more impressive is the fact that the Sorento Hybrid is loaded with a swathe of safety and driver-assistance features.

With a commanding driving position, Matt finds piloting the Sorento Hybrid to be a breeze. PHOTO: sgCarMart

A 360-degree parking camera, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control are standard fare by this point. Even cooler is the Blind Spot View Monitor, which turns one half of your driver instrument cluster into a live camera depending on whether you've signalled left or right - very handy for lane changing.

Speaking of which, such a feature is only possible because the cluster is now a crisp 12.3-inch digital display. Analogue dials work fine in some other cars but wouldn't you want all of the latest and most premium tech even as you transport your family around? The Sorento rises to that call perfectly, with its broad equipment list, which, of course, includes ventilated seats.

Sorento Hybrid's live view for the blind spot monitor is something we wish all cars also had. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Jeremy: Well, I'm not going to be sweating in the Carnival either, because it also has ventilated seats. In fact, seat ventilation is also extended to the captain's chairs, so that their occupants will feel even more shiok.

Now, while the Carnival has to 'make do' with analogue meters and therefore doesn't have the fancier live camera view, it also has a blind spot monitor, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control as standard.

Although the Carnival is a longer car, Kia engineers have tuned the steering and suspension to make it feel nimbler than expected. I'm not saying I didn't have to take care driving the car up this carpark, but doing that here was no harder than in the Sorento Hybrid.

Apart from the ventilated captain's chairs, the Carnival also offers two ways of opening and closing the sliding doors. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Take it for a spin for a few hours and you'll discover that piloting this MPV is easier than you expect. When it comes to parking, the Carnival's boxy shape and straight lines make it easy to align. For added safety, it also has a 360-degree camera to aid manoeuvring.

Performance + Efficiency

Matt: Whoever said you can't (try to) be an eco-warrior even if you have a family and their whole load of luggage to ferry around on the regular?

Against the backdrop of tightening emissions standards and volatile pump prices, the Sorento Hybrid's petrol-electric powertrain is an ideal solution. Without hypermiling, I could easily attain a real-world consumption figure of over 14km/L in this SUV.

The 79bhp electric motor also helps in another area: Refinement, especially since it can be entrusted to do all the work in stop-and-go traffic. Any sort of moving off the line is executed in silence, and the transition to the car's turbocharged 1.6-litre engine thereafter is seamless.

Sorento Hybrid's powerful electric motor takes over at low to moderate speeds, which enables the SUV to sip fuel. PHOTO: sgCarMart

In all, the Sorento Hybrid musters 228bhp and 350Nm of torque, and as the figures suggest, it does not feel underpowered and delivers a more relaxed driving experience.

Coupled with its remarkable cabin insulation, and cushy ride, the kids and old folks probably won't be whining or nagging at you on weekend outings; they'll be fast asleep.

Jeremy: When it comes to powertrains, I concede that the Sorento Hybrid has the edge here. Having an electric motor that takes over at low to moderate speeds gives it the advantage when it comes to fuel economy, because when you're not being propelled by the engine, you're not burning any petrol.

Don't write off the Carnival's turbo-diesel engine yet, though. It averages 14.5km/L, and rather than sounding agricultural, the 2.2-litre unit is relatively clatter-free and gives a rorty note when you stretch it. Not that it needs to be revved - diesel engines are known for their low-end torque, and you get all 440Nm of twist at just 1,750rpm - which is from the moment you tap the accelerator pedal.

The Carnival shows the excellent efficiency of diesel engines - there's over 700km on a full tank. PHOTO: sgCarMart

What this means is that the Carnival shrugs off any inertia the moment the lights turn green. Now, while it's not as quick from rest to 100km/h as the Sorento Hybrid (10.7 seconds versus 8.8 seconds), the Carnival's smooth manners and strong pulling power are convincing in their own right.

Besides, occupants in this large MPV are more concerned about the car's refinement as opposed to its turn of speed. And if you're the one behind the wheel, predictable handling is appreciated in a vehicle of this size.

SUV or MPV?

In theory, we can't make a direct comparison between an SUV and an MPV due to their different body styles. Yet, we must still place both side-by-side, because SUVs have taken over the role of MPVs.

That said, for those with sheer practicality as their number one priority, the Carnival might be the best way to go. It easily accommodates seven adults, and provides even greater comfort compared to the Sorento Hybrid for those in the front seats and captain's chairs. Cabin aside, we can't deny the Carnival's unique design as well, which adds to its appeal.

Jeremy (left) actually finds the Sorento Hybrid convincing - he's only letting Matt (right) continue arguing because it's amusing. PHOTO: sgCarMart

While the Sorento Hybrid isn't as accomplished as a three-gen family mover, it is the preferred mode of transport for families of five who like having the option of an extra pair of seats. It's also roomier than expected in the rear, so occupants who have to squeeze back here won't feel short-changed. At any rate, most journeys will be in Singapore, and these tend to be short.

The hybrid powertrain is an additional plus point, as it has the potential for even lower consumption when driven right. For buyers still gravitating towards SUVs, it's not hard to see why the Sorento might prove even more compelling than the Carnival.

