Momhacks: Easy home workout - no fitness equipment needed, only canned food

How do you keep fit at home when you have no sports equipment?

No worries, you can still have a great workout with just everyday household items… such as toilet paper and canned food!

Watch how Shape Singapore editor and mum of two, Estelle Low, does this canned food workout!

You can read on for the detailed instructions.

Canned food workout

What you need: Two food or drink cans

How it works: Do each exercise for 45s AMRAP (as many reps as possible), followed by 15-second rest.

Repeat for at least 3 sets.

1. Sumo squat with halo

Works glutes, thighs and arms

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Point both feet outwards and hold a can in front of you with arms outstretched, one hand cupping each end of the can to start.

Inhale, look straight ahead, push butt back and lower into squat position, making sure knees are about 90 degrees bent and back is straight. Weight should be mostly in your heels.

In squat position, float hands overhead, as if drawing a halo around your head, before bringing them back in front of you.

Repeat the halo movement in the opposite direction. Push through heels to stand up. This is one rep.

2. Reverse lunge with arm raise

Works legs, core and arms

Stand with feet together, holding a can in each hand by the sides of your body. Take a big step backwards with right foot, and lower body until both knees are bent at about 90 degrees.

As you lunge, raise both arms to shoulder height. In that lunge position, back knee should be hovering a few centimetres above ground, and back heel lifted. Ensure front knee doesn’t go beyond toes.

Step back with right foot to starting position as you lower arms back down. This is one rep. Continue, alternating sides.

3. Jump-for-joy jacks

Works cardio, legs, arms and shoulders

Holding a can in each hand, jump feet out to the sides and back together to do jumping jacks. As you jump out, extend arms forward and bring them back towards chest when you jump in.

On the next jump out, push arms upwards and bring them back towards chest when you jump in. This is one rep.

Continue the jumping jacks, while alternating arm movements.

Tip: Keep the jumps light and quick. Your weight should be centred in the balls of your feet.

4. Sit-up with twist

Works abs and spine mobility

Lie on your back with knees bent, heels grounded. Holding the ends of a can, exhale as you activate your core and sit up with control.

Keep neck and shoulders relaxed. Moving from the spine, twist torso to the right, back to centre, then twist to the left and back to centre.

Lower body back to ground. This is one rep.

5. Kneeling side tilt

Works arms, abs, inner thighs and glutes

Rest left knee on ground and extend right leg to the side, toes pointing forward. Holding a can, extend arms overhead to start.

Inhale and keeping back straight, lean to the left till you feel your right obliques firing up.

Exhale as you slowly return to centre. This is one rep.

*Switch sides for the next set.

This article was first published in Young Parents.