South Korean fast food chain Mom's Touch returns to Singapore 4 years after closure

It seems that South Korean fast food joint Mom's Touch will soon be making a comeback in Singapore.

This comes four years after the closure of its outlets in The Centrepoint, PLQ Mall and Eastwood Centre.

Multiple social media posts show a boarded-up unit in Chinatown sporting the brand's logo and K-pop girl group Le Sserafim, who are ambassadors for the chain, with each member holding various menu items.

The board reads: "Something fearless is coming to Singapore", a reference to the group's motto and their song titled Fearless.

맘스터치 싱가폴 재진출 하나봄 pic.twitter.com/uK5Mhr4Or6 — 김김이 (@doraei22) June 30, 2026

Mom's Touch specialises in fried chicken as well as chicken burgers and has over 1,000 branches across South Korea alongside restaurants in Japan, Thailand and Laos.

According to CNA, more information regarding the opening will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Mom's Touch outlets in Singapore were previously operated by No Signboard Holdings' subsidiary Hawker QSR up until the chain closed here in 2022.

In February 2022, The Business Times reported that No Signboard was served letters of demand from its landlords due to unpaid rent for its Mom's Touch outlets at Paya Lebar and Centrepoint. The rent owed by the company had totalled more than $176,000.

It is not yet known if No Signboard Holdings or its subsidiary Hawker QSR is managing the Singapore franchise this time.

Mom's Touch first entered the Singapore market in 2019 to much fanfare. They are known to serve fast food with a touch of sincerity and warmth, just like mother's do.

According to the chain, no trans-fats and monosodium glutamate is used in their food. They also do not use frozen chicken, only fresh ones.

AsiaOne has reached out to No Signboard Holdings for more information.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com