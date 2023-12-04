Months after closure, Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodles returns as a pop-up at Fullerton Hotel

When Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodles announced their closure earlier this year, many foodies were left devastated.

The stall, which called Balestier Market its home for decades, was helmed by Mary Quek, a second-generation owner.

But good news for their fans: They're back again, though for a limited time - and with air-conditioning.

Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodles will have a live station at The Fullerton Hotel's executive lunch buffet at Town Restaurant until Dec 15, as part of the hotel's bid to celebrate Singapore's local culinary heritage.

"We have partnered with well-loved hawker stall, Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodles, to bring its signature fare to you," the hotel shared on their website.

Each bowl of Ah Hui's prawn noodles will feature springy noodles topped with tiger prawns and pork ribs.

The executive lunch buffet, which is held every Monday to Friday from 12pm to 2.30pm, costs $78 per adult and $39 per child.

Don't have the stomach space for an entire buffet? You can also enjoy the prawn noodles a la carte at Town Restaurant and The Courtyard.

She used to work 16 hours a day with an injured hand

Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodles had humble beginnings as pushcart stall in Tiong Bahru in 1963.

It eventually moved to Longhouse food court in Upper Thomson before settling down at Balestier Market.

They shuttered earlier in July.

Mary had previously shared that she was working 16 hours a day while nursing an injury to her hand.

Back then, she had also said that if the right opportunity arises - such as a cheaper rental stall with shorter working hours - she would reconsider opening elsewhere.

And it seems like now is the time.

